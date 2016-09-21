Arvato Systems presents serialization at TRACKTS!? Smart.Serialization, Track&Trace Minds

Serialization in the pharmaceuticals industry

Arvato Systems experts demonstrate how pharmaceutical companies can prepare themselves for the upcoming requirements in drug protection with the ?Arvato CSDB?

TRACKTS! brings together international pharmaceutical industry experts for a common exchange of ideas and information

On 29 and 30 September, members of the international pharmaceutical industry will be meeting at the Maritim proArte Hotel to exchange their thoughts and ideas on the latest developments around an efficient serialization solution during the TRACKTS! ? Smart.Serialization, Track & Trace Minds event. The IT experts from Arvato Systems will also be on hand to provide their expertise and insights to the expected 200 participants.

Both politicians and the commercial sector are placing an ever-greater focus on drug security, as more and more countries hammer out the legal framework necessary to ensure that a clear system for the labeling of medication packaging is established to effectively combat drug counterfeiting and billing fraud.

The serialization experts from Arvato Systems will be on hand during the event to provide practical insights, point out challenges that have been successfully overcome in numerous international projects, and to highlight opportunities.

"We're looking forward to having some really exciting conversations with other experts in the industry", says Rudolf Henschel, Head of Sales and Business Development Healthcare at Arvato Systems. "Of particular interest should be the common exchange of experiences and insights, since ?Arvato CSDB? is already in successful international use. This means we're already a big step ahead and are fully aware of how to successfully implement projects."

The focus will be on the Arvato CSDB (Arvato Corporate Serialization Database), the IT solution from Arvato Systems. The Arvato CSDB combines all the required serialization steps, ensuring that internal systems and processes are connected so that the relevant data can be exchanged. The Arvato CSDB generates and manages serial numbers and also forms the interface between product lines and the corresponding customers, suppliers and production sites. Using the Arvato CSDB, data can be reported to the appropriate national verification systems and corresponding reports can then be produced ? whether the manufacturer is in China, the U.S. or the EU.





As global next generation IT systems integrator Arvato Systems focuses on "Digital Transformation Solutions".

We use the technology talent and expertise of over 3,000 people at more than 25 sites throughout the world. Being a part of the Arvato network and belonging to Bertelsmann, we have the unique capability to create entire value chains. Our team creates integrated, future-proof business infrastructures that help make our clients more agile and competitive, and enable them to deliver new standards of service to their customers. We create streamlined digital processes that support innovative business models. Moreover we provide operation and support services.

Arvato Systems offers an exceptional combination of international IT engineering excellence, the open mindset of a global player, and the dedication of employees. We also ensure that all our customer relationships are as personally rewarding and long-lasting as they are successful.

www.IT.arvato.com

Arvato Systems is one of the Top Employers in Germany 2016





