Gain Management Inks New Madeira Beach Property Deal

Hot on the heels of the approval of a long-anticipated redevelopment project in Madeira Beach, Florida, Gain Management announced that the property management company recently inked a deal to manage The Madeira Commons Retail Center.

The proposed Town Center project has been met with objections by Madeira Beach residents who claim it will create further traffic congestion along the busy Gulf Boulevard corridor. Concerns about the height of the proposed buildings on the land have also been raised. The project encompasses 21 parcels in the downtown business triangle formed by Gulf Boulevard, 150th Avenue, and Madeira Way. Proponents of the project indicate that the development will set new standards of urban design, improving bicycle and pedestrian access to the area and bringing much-needed business to the downtown portion of the city. The expected tenants include retail space, restaurants, a marina, condominiums, and several hotels. This project was put together by the Madeira Beach Development Company, and faces additional approvals by the Madeira Beach City Commission and the Florida Department of Transportation before it can commence construction on the land.





By taking over management responsibilities for The Madeira Commons Retail Center, Gain Management and its team of experts will ensure that the property is part of the strong push towards redevelopment of the citys downtown business district. The proposed Town Center and the established businesses in the area all stand to gain from further redevelopment, adds Clayton. These properties are expected to bring millions of dollars in commerce to the downtown area of Madeira Beach. For more information on Floridas innovative property management company, visit www.gainpropertymanagement.com



About Gain Management



Offering a break from traditional property management services, Gain Management provides innovative solutions for property owners and real estate investors in the U.S. and abroad. The Florida-based company, working with residential and commercial property owners, extends a unique service to its clients: self-service property management. For a low monthly fee, property owners receive support and expertise along with state of the art cloud-based management software. Full service management plans are also available through the firm.



