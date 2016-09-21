CETECOM releases new Carrier Aggregation Validator tool

CETECOM recently released the new Carrier Aggregation Validator to help with the verification if certain carrier aggregation test scenarios are valid

(PresseBox) - 09.2016 - CETECOM, the premiere wireless test and certification lab and provider of its Testing, Organization and Management Database (TOM), recently released the new Carrier Aggregation Validator to help engineers, to verify if certain carrier aggregation test scenarios are valid.

Carrier Aggregation is the most promising feature of LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) technology, mainly intended to achieve higher internet speed. The only way to accomplish this under the Carrier Aggregation is to combine two or more carrier components from one or more operating bands there by increasing the overall bandwidth. However, combining carrier components often results into numerous possible test point combinations.

What needs to be considered for testing purposes is that there are a lot of restrictions defined per test case as well as certification regime and PICS restrictions.

Putting all the carrier component related test points, test case restrictions, certification regime and PICS restrictions into a single page to receive all the valid test points is provably too complex in nature.

But there is help available: The mentioned complexity has been thoroughly analyzed by Carrier Aggregation and TOM experts within CETECOM leaving no room for any kind of errors. Besides enriching carrier aggregation knowledge within TOM, the experts have also designed a validator, an online tool called Carrier Aggregation Validator (CAV).

Carrier Aggregation testers can now utilize the CAV tool to verify if the chosen test points are correct or not. Using CAV, the correctness of the carrier aggregation test plan can be maintained and kept up to date with every 3GPP release thereby reducing the testing efforts only to the valid combinations.

The Carrier Aggregation Validator is free for use and available at https://cav.cetecom.com



CETECOM is renowned as an independent industry partner for telecommunication technologies. With over 400 employees worldwide, CETECOM offers a series of testing and certification services which cover various technologies. Beside testing of familiar standards like GSM, WCDMA, LTE, CDMA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC, CETECOM also performs a wide range of consulting and testing of mobile software applications, OTA, Antenna testing, SAR, EMC, field trials, acoustics, SmartCard and batteries. In addition, CETECOM supports new developments in the markets of "internet of things", especially for the domains of connected car and smart industry. CETECOM also participates in the development of global standards and test specifications.







Company information / Profile:

CETECOM is renowned as an independent industry partner for telecommunication technologies. With over 400 employees worldwide, CETECOM offers a series of testing and certification services which cover various technologies. Beside testing of familiar standards like GSM, WCDMA, LTE, CDMA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC, CETECOM also performs a wide range of consulting and testing of mobile software applications, OTA, Antenna testing, SAR, EMC, field trials, acoustics, SmartCard and batteries. In addition, CETECOM supports new developments in the markets of "internet of things", especially for the domains of connected car and smart industry. CETECOM also participates in the development of global standards and test specifications.





PressRelease by

CETECOM GmbH

Date: 09/21/2016 - 12:09

Language: English

News-ID 496096

Character count: 2835

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CETECOM GmbH

Stadt: Essen





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease