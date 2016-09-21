Freeman Spine & Pain Discusses the Important Role of Orthopedic Surgeons

For millions of chronic pain sufferers in the United States, non-surgical medical treatment methods suffice to reduce or eliminate discomfort.

(firmenpresse) - For millions of chronic pain sufferers in the United States, non-surgical medical treatment methods suffice to reduce or eliminate discomfort. Musculoskeletal conditions that include trauma like tears, fractures, and severe injuries, however, may require more aggressive intervention. The experts at Freeman Spine & Pain Institute understand that there are many treatment options for patients afflicted with joint and spine pain. An orthopedic surgeon plays a critical role in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries and diseases that can affect the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons treat patients of all ages using both non-surgical and surgical methods, says a spokesperson for the New Jersey-based clinical practice. They are the primary means of helping patients find relief from painful injuries and disorders. To learn more about the medical staff at the clinic, visit www.freemanspineandpain.com/about-freeman-spine-and-pain-institute/



Orthopedic surgeons may use a wide range of treatment options to help patients. Medications, exercise programs, and rehabilitative therapies form the bulk of their practices. However, more serious conditions or those that do not respond to medication or therapy may require surgical intervention, and these physicians are qualified to perform a number of procedures like fusions, arthroscopic surgeries, joint replacements, endoscopic foraminotomies and decompressions, and discectomies. Prior to the commencement of treatment regimens, the orthopedic surgeons and their support staffs thoroughly diagnose the underlying causes of the pain to ensure favorable patient outcomes.



Dr. Eric Freeman, DO, is the medical director and founder of the Institute. He is a board-certified pain management physician who has lectured and instructed other medical professionals in minimally-invasive spine procedures and interventional pain management techniques. Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO, is the other expert behind the team at the Freeman Spine & Pain Institute. He holds board certifications in pain medicine and in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Together, the two physicians provide unrivaled care for their patients, helping to diagnose, treat, and start patients on the road to recovery from a wide variety of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries. Their clinical practice operates four locations in New Jersey, assisting many patients in the greater New York City area with relief from chronic back and spine pain and many other conditions. For more information on the clinic and their full range of surgical and non-surgical treatment options, visit www.freemanspineandpain.com





About Freeman Spine & Pain Institute



Since its establishment, Freeman Spine & Pain Institute has helped thousands of patients lead healthy, pain-free lives. The specialized New Jersey-based clinical practice offers interventional pain management and non-operative orthopedic spine procedures and many other treatments for musculoskeletal disorders. The Institute has four locations in New Jersey to serve patients. Its team of highly-trained medical professionals are known as the premier provider of compassionate care for patients struggling with chronic pain in the back and spine.



