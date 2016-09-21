(firmenpresse) - Exponential-e selects Nuage Networks from Nokia to introduce plug & play, self-service offering based on Software Defined Networking
London, UK 21st September 2016 - Exponential-e, the British cloud and network provider, has announced the introduction of Cloudnet, a new, flexible self-service offering allowing enterprises to connect their business sites with their business applications. Nuage Networks from Nokia has been selected as the partner for this new service. Using its private cloud network, delivered through a single piece of fibre, Exponential-e will offer greater efficiency and automation by enabling enterprises to directly connect their business internet to hosted and third party applications and network services.
Our continued investment in innovative and automated services using SDN and NFV, underpins our future growth strategy for cloud services, said Chris Christou, director of engineering at Exponential-e. To give our customers the best possible service availability, support and performance for their business critical applications, they must have very flexible and automated access to applications in data centres under their own control.
The increasing demand in cloud services is driving demand for greater automation that delivers a premium customer experience while allowing organisations to control, scale and deliver services more quickly. Using Nuage Networks powerful plug-and-play solution, Exponential-e will introduce automation from the network branch to the applications in the data centre so that organisations can reconfigure cloud and connectivity services on demand through a simple self-service interface. Setting up a connection at a new location can be done in no time, using Exponential-es smart connectivity or third party access.
Exponential-e is known in the market for its innovation and customer focus, said Nuage Networks founder and chief executive officer Sunil Khandekar. Exponential-e realizes that the nature of connectivity itself is changing because of the cloud and that branch office connectivity has to be bundled with automating the cloud, and thats what the Cloudnet offering is all about.
The new Exponential-e cloudnet service is the topic of an operator perspective presentation during the SD-WAN summit conference in Paris (http://www.uppersideconferences.com/sd-wan/).
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Exponential-e-introduces-self-service-offering-connecting-enterprises
Contact
Josh Hinton
Account Executive
LEWIS
joshua.hinton(at)teamlewis.com
+44 (0)20 7802 2626
Date: 09/21/2016 - 14:07
Language: English
News-ID 496104
Character count: 2432
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 86
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.575
|Registriert Heute:
|22
|Registriert Gestern:
|22
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|224
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.