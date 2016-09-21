Exponential-e introduces self-service offering connecting enterprises to applications from wherever they are

(firmenpresse) - Exponential-e selects Nuage Networks from Nokia to introduce plug & play, self-service offering based on Software Defined Networking



London, UK  21st September 2016 - Exponential-e, the British cloud and network provider, has announced the introduction of Cloudnet, a new, flexible self-service offering allowing enterprises to connect their business sites with their business applications. Nuage Networks from Nokia has been selected as the partner for this new service. Using its private cloud network, delivered through a single piece of fibre, Exponential-e will offer greater efficiency and automation by enabling enterprises to directly connect their business internet to hosted and third party applications and network services.



Our continued investment in innovative and automated services using SDN and NFV, underpins our future growth strategy for cloud services, said Chris Christou, director of engineering at Exponential-e. To give our customers the best possible service availability, support and performance for their business critical applications, they must have very flexible and automated access to applications in data centres under their own control.



The increasing demand in cloud services is driving demand for greater automation that delivers a premium customer experience while allowing organisations to control, scale and deliver services more quickly. Using Nuage Networks powerful plug-and-play solution, Exponential-e will introduce automation from the network branch to the applications in the data centre so that organisations can reconfigure cloud and connectivity services on demand through a simple self-service interface. Setting up a connection at a new location can be done in no time, using Exponential-es smart connectivity or third party access.



Exponential-e is known in the market for its innovation and customer focus, said Nuage Networks founder and chief executive officer Sunil Khandekar. Exponential-e realizes that the nature of connectivity itself is changing because of the cloud and that branch office connectivity has to be bundled with automating the cloud, and thats what the Cloudnet offering is all about.





The new Exponential-e cloudnet service is the topic of an operator perspective presentation during the SD-WAN summit conference in Paris (http://www.uppersideconferences.com/sd-wan/).





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Exponential-e-introduces-self-service-offering-connecting-enterprises



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

Contact

Josh Hinton

Account Executive

LEWIS

joshua.hinton(at)teamlewis.com

+44 (0)20 7802 2626



Date: 09/21/2016 - 14:07

Language: English

News-ID 496104

Character count: 2432

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 86



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease