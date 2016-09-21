       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Exponential-e introduces self-service offering connecting enterprises to applications from wherever they are

ID: 496104
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Exponential-e selects Nuage Networks from Nokia to introduce plug & play, self-service offering based on Software Defined Networking

London, UK  21st September 2016 - Exponential-e, the British cloud and network provider, has announced the introduction of Cloudnet, a new, flexible self-service offering allowing enterprises to connect their business sites with their business applications. Nuage Networks from Nokia has been selected as the partner for this new service. Using its private cloud network, delivered through a single piece of fibre, Exponential-e will offer greater efficiency and automation by enabling enterprises to directly connect their business internet to hosted and third party applications and network services.

Our continued investment in innovative and automated services using SDN and NFV, underpins our future growth strategy for cloud services, said Chris Christou, director of engineering at Exponential-e. To give our customers the best possible service availability, support and performance for their business critical applications, they must have very flexible and automated access to applications in data centres under their own control.

The increasing demand in cloud services is driving demand for greater automation that delivers a premium customer experience while allowing organisations to control, scale and deliver services more quickly. Using Nuage Networks powerful plug-and-play solution, Exponential-e will introduce automation from the network branch to the applications in the data centre so that organisations can reconfigure cloud and connectivity services on demand through a simple self-service interface. Setting up a connection at a new location can be done in no time, using Exponential-es smart connectivity or third party access.

Exponential-e is known in the market for its innovation and customer focus, said Nuage Networks founder and chief executive officer Sunil Khandekar. Exponential-e realizes that the nature of connectivity itself is changing because of the cloud and that branch office connectivity has to be bundled with automating the cloud, and thats what the Cloudnet offering is all about.



The new Exponential-e cloudnet service is the topic of an operator perspective presentation during the SD-WAN summit conference in Paris (http://www.uppersideconferences.com/sd-wan/).



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Exponential-e-introduces-self-service-offering-connecting-enterprises



Keywords (optional):

exponential, e, enterprise, applications, cloudnet, network,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

Contact
Josh Hinton
Account Executive
LEWIS
joshua.hinton(at)teamlewis.com
+44 (0)20 7802 2626



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/21/2016 - 14:07
Language: English
News-ID 496104
Character count: 2432
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 86

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.575
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 22
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 224


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z