Pneumatics Facilitates the Work of Truck Drivers

Aventics provides pre-mounted complete solution for the transport chassis of truck-mounted forklifts

Truck-mounted forklifts can be used for quick and safe loading and unloading of heavy loads.

(firmenpresse) - The pneumatics specialists from Aventics are now offering a pre-mounted complete solution for new and for retrofitting trucks. With the help of the pneumatic equipment, the chassis of truck-mounted forklifts can be easily extended with the turn of a lever. This protects the health of truck drivers, helps them to save time, and therefore work more efficiently.



The pre-mounted package from Aventics consists of two pneumatic cylinders, one manually operated valve, one pressure regulator, and the pneumatic tubing as well as the required mounting components. With the Aventics equipment, the truck driver simply turns the lever on the valve to unload the truck-mounted forklift. The two cylinders then pull the safety bars below the forklift away. This increases the safety of drivers as they no longer need to climb underneath the truck to manually remove the safety bars. Once the truck-mounted forklift is loaded, the pneumatics returns the safety bars back to their original position. This makes the work of truck drivers much more efficient and productive, enabling them to complete more loading processes each day. What is more, the danger of injury is decreased.



The Aventics components are tailored to the special requirements of harsh truck applications. They are resistant to wind and weather, splash water, and the vibrations and shocks occurring during daily operation. This is where pneumatics can truly shine as a robust, easy-to-operate technology. In addition, commercial vehicles are subject to high safety regulations: The mountings must be able to reliably hold machines heavier than 1,000 kilograms, even when potholes or speed bumps strain the mountings or cobblestones give the vehicle a shake. This is the role of the two safety bars under the truck-mounted forklift.



Aventics cooperates with Quickstra and De Kruif



With its new range of mounting kits, Aventics is entering a new niche market in the commercial vehicle sector. The material kits are available under a single order number, which simplifies customers' business, logistics, and production processes. The complete solution is delivered as a ready-to-install assembly and covers all brands of truck-mounted forklift models. In addition to the initial equipment of truck-mounted forklifts, retrofitting is also possible. To this end, Aventics has started to cooperate in the Netherlands with Quickstra and De Kruif, two truck-mounted forklift wholesalers and maintenance specialists.





Forklifts that are mounted to the rear of a truck can be used for quick and safe loading and unloading of heavy loads. For safety reasons, the so-called truck-mounted forklifts have to be placed on metal chassis bars when they are traveling from one customer to another. The driver has to remount them on the truck following each use.





