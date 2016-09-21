Parcel Pending Chosen by Irvine Company as Exclusive Provider for Package Management; Co-Developed Mobile App for Residents

CEO Torres Applies Insight Gained as Former SVP of Property Operations for Irvine Company to Solve the Multi-Family Industry's Package Management Problem

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- , the nation's leading package management company with 100% Always-On Customer Service®, today announced that Irvine Company has named Parcel Pending its exclusive provider for package management. Irvine Company, one of the nation's oldest and most-respected real estate investment companies with operations throughout coastal California, will feature Parcel Pending smart lockers in its multifamily apartment communities. The two companies also have co-developed a mobile app for residents of Irvine Company Apartment Communities which allows residents to receive notifications of a parcel delivery from Parcel Pending, as well as pay rent and complete a service request.

With the growth of online shopping, package lockers are an amenity in high demand. Multifamily property owners like Irvine Company are turning to Parcel Pending as an efficient solution to manage the huge influx of daily package deliveries. Parcel Pending eliminates the chaos of package management by assuming all of the customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval, with on-site Parcel Pending's convenient smart lockers. A benefit not only to property management, but also to residents who no longer have to coordinate their schedules to pick up packages during management office hours. Parcel Pending provides residents a hassle-free, secure way to retrieve packages 24/7, at their convenience.

Lori Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Parcel Pending can appreciate the value of the Irvine Company client relationship better than anyone. She was SVP of Property Operations for Irvine Company until her departure in 2013 after a 13-year tenure. "While at Irvine Company, I oversaw the entire portfolio of 44,000 apartments and in my monthly visits with the property management teams, I heard over and over about the growing problem of package deliveries," she said. "The time and resources that employees were expending to handle the growing increase of daily packages was a big problem, as was the lack of space to accommodate all the parcels in the management offices."

Intent on finding an answer to Irvine Company's package problem, Torres devised the initial concept for Parcel Pending and in 2013 launched Parcel Pending. "I knew there had to be a technology and service offering, which addressed the package management problem Irvine Company was facing. In my effort to find a solution, I soon realized that the Parcel Pending concept had much broader and deeper implications for the entire multifamily industry," said Torres. "This is truly a full-circle story. Irvine Company is known for its forward-thinking use of technology to offer residents the best possible living experience, and I'm honored that they have now selected Parcel Pending as their exclusive package management provider."

The Parcel Pending process is simple: when a package arrives, the courier places it into a safe and secure Parcel Pending smart locker. Residents are notified -- by text and/or email -- and provided a unique passcode for the locker so they can retrieve their package privately, at any time. All questions, tracking and customer service matters are handled directly by Parcel Pending.

"With the mobile app and Parcel Pending's 100% Always-On Customer Service, we are making life easier for Irvine Company residents, staff and couriers alike, one package at a time," Torres said.

Parcel Pending Inc. leads the global package management industry with 100% Always-On Customer Service® and completely customizable smart lockers for any setting. The privately held company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. Parcel Pending frees property managers from their package problems so they can get back to managing properties, not packages. Parcel Pending smart lockers are installed throughout North America. For more information, please visit .





