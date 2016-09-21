Business Survey: Government Job Training Programs Not Effective

Only 16% Say Programs Work Need For Successful Training Programs Is High

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Express Employment Professionals released new survey results today revealing that businesses have a low opinion of government job training programs.

Respondents were asked, "In your opinion, how effective are government job training programs?"

A total of 28 per cent said the programs were either "ineffective" or "very ineffective," an increase from 24 per cent in the 2015 survey. Only 2 per cent said "very effective," and 16 per cent said "effective." A majority, 55 per cent, said the programs were "neither effective nor ineffective."

A visual is available at the following link:

"There is no doubt that there are too many unskilled workers in the workforce who lack the skills for tomorrow's careers," said Bob Funk, CEO of Express. "North America faces a skills gap-available workers don't have the training needed for available jobs. Job training, especially technical training is critically important to our country's economic success. These businesses are sounding the alarm that government programs need improvement, and that it may be time to rethink our approach to job training in general."

The survey of 390 businesses, which are current and former clients of Express Employment Professionals, covers hiring trends for the second quarter of 2016. The earlier survey of 404 businesses was conducted in December 2014 and January 2015.

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 6 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and was also the Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve.

About Express Employment Professionals and Express in Canada

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.02 billion in sales and employed a record 500,002 people in 2015. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. Express launched in Canada in July 1996, with a franchise in London, Ontario, and since then, has expanded and grown across Canada significantly. There are currently 37 Express franchises in Canada-six in British Columbia, five in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, 23 in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia.

Contacts:



To arrange for an interview with Bob Funk

to discuss this topic,

please contact Kellie Major

(613) 222-7488





More information:

http://www.expresspros.com



PressRelease by

Express Employment Professionals

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 496161

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Express Employment Professionals

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease