FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded and US Sectors Funds
ID: 496162
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending September 30, 2016.
The cash distributions are payable on October 7, 2016 to Unitholders of record on September 30, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of September 28, 2016. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
Contacts: FT Portfolios Canada Co. 416-865-8065 877-622-5552
REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, recently published an article reviewing the progress made to date by Hispanica Interna ...
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Dispelling the myth that sustainable investing comes with sacrifices to investors' bottom lines, Genus Capital Management released today a , which shows that divesting from fossil fuels in ...
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- On Wednesday September 21st, Responsive Capital Management, an online wealth manager powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, will offer consumers access to technology typically only ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2016 distribution for Big Bank ...