FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded and US Sectors Funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending September 30, 2016.

The cash distributions are payable on October 7, 2016 to Unitholders of record on September 30, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of September 28, 2016. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Contacts:

FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065

877-622-5552





More information:

http://www.ftportfolios.com/



FT Portfolios Canada Co.

TORONTO, ONTARIO





