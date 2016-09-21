Media Advisory: Technical Briefing on Phoenix Pay System

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Members of the media are invited to an update on the steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.

Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada and from the Treasury Board Secretariat will deliver remarks and be available for questions.

Notes to editor / news director:

Media wishing to participate in the technical briefing by teleconference must:

Follow us on and .

Contacts:

Media Relations

Public Services and Procurement Canada

819-420-5501





More information:

http://www.pwgsc.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 496164

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Public Services and Procurement Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease