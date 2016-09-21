Alkaline Water Co. Expands Into 104 Albertsons and Tom Thumb Stores Across Texas

Alkaline88 Now Available in All 47 Albertsons and All 57 Tom Thumb Stores Across Texas

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- (OTCQB: WTER) (the "Company"), producers of premier bottled alkaline drinking water, packaged and sold in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes under the trade name Alkaline88, today proudly announced product placement in all Albertsons supermarket outlets across Texas.

Albertsons state-of-the-art supermarkets will be carrying Alkaline88's one (1) gallon, three (3) liter, one (1) liter and 500ml sizes. In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that Tom Thumb, a leading high quality supermarket chain in the Dallas Fort Worth area, which operates as part of the Albertsons Southern Division, will be adding the three (3) liter, one (1) liter, and 500 ml product sizes to their current inventory of one (1) gallon Alkaline88 products.

Richard A. Wright, COO of The Alkaline Water Company, comments, "This is a great opportunity for us to saturate a large and significant market vital to the success of the Company." Mr. Wright continues, "When premier retailers such as Albertsons and their affiliates increase their exposure of Alkaline88 products, it clearly demonstrates that our business model is effectively reaching out and meeting growing consumer demand."

Albertsons is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. They operate 2,220 plus stores across 33 states and the District of Columbia under 18 well-know banners including Tom Thumb Food and Pharmacy. Albertsons employs approximately 265,000 people nationwide. For more info: .

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at over 25,000 major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. by visiting: .

Alkaline88 is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, and 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88 at .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.'s expectations for continued growth and expansion of the Alkaline88 brand over the next fiscal year. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States of America. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions will prove to be accurate, investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at .

