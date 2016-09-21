Council for Diabetes Prevention Launched to Support Delivery of CDC National Diabetes Prevention Program

Non-Profit Organization to Unite Industry Stakeholders to Promote Patient Access and Program Quality of the National DPP

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) leaders today have joined together to launch the Council of Diabetes Prevention (Council), a non-profit membership-based organization dedicated to preventing those with prediabetes from developing type 2 diabetes by supporting the National DPP. Bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders including DPP providers, organizations dedicated to preventing diabetes, and other mission-aligned entities, the Council will work collectively to increase patient access to the National DPP, promote high-quality standards and further enhance the long-term scalability and sustainability of the program. The Council supports a growing infrastructure of national, digital and community DPP providers delivering the program through high access, lower cost, primarily non-clinical resources.

"With over 1,400 CDC-recognized providers and countless other related stakeholders, it became clear we needed a big-tent forum to share learnings about program implementation, share best practices, help stakeholders stay current on government policymaking and be a bridge to the policymakers," said Brenda Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Solera Health, Acting President of the Council for Diabetes Prevention. "Council members believe that working together, with the DPP's combination of strong research-based standards, evidence for effectiveness and flexibility of delivery method, we can effectively scale this program to reach the 86 million people living with prediabetes."

Without effective lifestyle intervention strategies, as many as 30 percent of people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within five years(1). To reduce the growing problem of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established the National DPP -- an evidence-based behavior change program, designed to support sustainable lifestyle changes, including healthy eating, increased physical activity, and coping strategies. The program is delivered by trained lifestyle coaches, who facilitate the CDC-approved curriculum and work to encourage and sustain group interaction so that participants support each other during the year-long program. Studies have shown that the programs offered through the National DPP can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.(2)

The Council currently has over 30 members, including 10 founding members: Solera Health, Skinny Gene Project, RetroFit, Black Women's Health Imperative, Valley Jewish Community Center, Baptist Medical Group, A Vision of Health, Fundamental Health Solutions, Urban Health Resource and Integrative CAP Health Practices, with new supporters joining every week. Membership is extended to any organization who shares the group's vision of educating others on the value of the National DPP, supporting information-sharing, and promoting and enhancing patient access as well as the quality and sustainability of the program. The Council will also collaborate with government policymakers and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as the DPP is implemented as a Medicare benefit in 2018.

"The Council will help us providers keep up with best practices and network with one another as the National DPP continues to evolve and grow," said Marlayna Bollinger, Executive Director of the Skinny Gene Project and Acting Vice President of the Council for Diabetes Prevention. "We're glad to be able to receive this level of support and information-sharing through the Council."

The Council currently has a range of membership, sponsorship and partnership levels tailored to meet the needs of any industry stakeholder who shares their united vision. Interested organizations looking to join the Council to help maintain the long-term success of the National DPP are encouraged to visit to get started today. For more information about the CDC National DPP program, visit .

The Council for Diabetes Prevention is a non-profit, membership-based organization that brings together National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) industry stakeholders to increase access to the program, promote high quality standards, and support the long-term scalability and sustainability of this unique patient-centered, online and community-based program. The Council accomplishes this by educating others on the value of the National DPP, sharing best practices for program delivery, and collaborating with government policymakers and regulators in the program's implementation. For more information, visit and follow the Council on , and .

(1) National Diabetes Prevention Program. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . July 2016.

(2) Diabetes Prevention Program. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Institutes of Health. . October 2008.

Media Contacts:





SVM:

Jessy Green or Kay Kelly





401.490.9700



Council for Diabetes Prevention:

Thy-Ann Nguyen



703-638-2938





