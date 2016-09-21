WCS (Worldwide Chain Stores) offers CSnx, its on demand enterprise-level WMS, to support rapid growth by Haul & Store

Camberley, UK: 21 September, 2016 WCS, (Worldwide Chain Stores) a dedicated provider of comprehensive supply chain execution technology, has signed a deal with Haul & Store, a Surrey based third party logistics provider (3PL), to give full cloud-based access to its enterprise level WMS platform, CSnx.

In a first of its kind pay as you go transactional deal, WCS will allow Haul & Store on demand access to its functionally rich platform. This will help Haul & Store maximise efficiency, improve the customer experience, enhance controls, and reduce costs.



Neil Burden, CEO of Haul & Store commented, A year after setting up the business were seeing rapid growth. Our innovative approach to logistics thats framed around implementation of the latest technology to help us achieve our customer service goals means were attracting key businesses in the UK. We quickly realised we needed to step up our warehouse management processes earlier this year to match demand for our 3PL services.



He continued, Gaining access to the complete functionality of an enterprise level WMS was critical to our strategic plans, we needed a product that can provide support as and when we grow. WCS is the only technology vendor on the market that offers just that, and their transactional based commercial agreement allows us to minimize our costs whilst increasing efficiencies and creating scale.



With its use of CSnx, Haul & Store will be able to integrate into customers' existing ERP systems, or operate stand-alone. As well as achieving greater stock visibility, traceability, accountability with fewer picking errors and returns, Haul & Store will be able to improve space utilisation gaining more efficient use of the warehouse.



Haul & Store will be able to offer its customers improved inventory management, with more accurate reporting and responsiveness. Multiple customers will be able to view their stock individually, seeing every movement through the distribution supply chain.





CSnx WMS offers warehouse management, RF, voice, labour management, proof of delivery, asset management, logistics analytics, reservations and yard management. It is a platform independent tool that offers complete supply chain management functionality, allowing customers to adopt as little or as much of the solution as desired based on their individual business requirements as they grow their business.



Josh Makan, CEO of WCS said, We are offering Haul & Store a cost effective WMS thats function-rich and gives them the edge within their competitor environment. Our ethos is to grow with our customers, working hand in glove to support their growth and offer solutions that fit any stage of their business. SMEs are an important element of our own business growth, and we are delighted that Haul & Store has made the first step on the ladder to incorporating technology that will see them accelerate and be more competitive as a result.









