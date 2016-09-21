SLM Solutions will show their entire portfolio of additive manufacturing systems in Brno

SLM Solutions participates in the MSV in Brno from 3.-7. October, 2016

(PresseBox) - The SLM Solutions Group AG will show their entire range of additive Selective Laser Melting (SLM®) technology at the MSV 2016, including processes, materials and services. The leading manufacturer of generative manufacturing systems will be present with two booths - the main booth in pavilion P/119 and the other in pavilion Z/023.

The International Engineering Fair is the leading industrial trade fair in Central Europe with annual participation reaching more than 1,500 exhibitors and 75,000 visitors from 59 countries worldwide. All key specialist sectors of the engineering industry are very well represented. Traditional is a top-class supporting program with an excellent range of workshops, seminars and conferences. This year, the most important Czech conference about 3D printing will be held during the MSV.

The SLM Solutions Group AG will present the latest developments of the Selective Laser Melting (SLM®) technology at the MSV 2016 in Brno. The corresponding booths can be found in pavilion P/119 and pavilion Z/023. Presenting their additive manufacturing system SLM 280HL at the main booth in pavilion P/119, the North Germans will show the entire closed loop of generative manufacturing - spanning the data generation, the melting process as well as the recovery and recycling of residual powder. The SLM 280HL is the ideal all-round system both for issues concerning R+D and SLM production processes. The SLM 280HL meets the customer demands for compact and quality- and cost-optimized solutions.

In addition to the interesting presentation, the Lübeck-based enterprise will contribute to the conference "3D printing - trends, experiences and business opportunities" and issue two papers on additive manufacturing. In hall E, conference hall E1, interested parties will be provided with deeper insights into the SLM technology, its manifold potential applications and the optimization possibilities of products both from the mechanical and plant engineering sector as well as from many other industry sectors.



Stefan Ritt, Head of Global Sales & Marketing SLM Solutions Group AG, states: "We see ourselves as innovators and trendsetters in the area of manufacturing technology for many industry sectors, ranging from automotive to engineering, from medical to aerospace technology.

It is our goal to research and develop efficient and high-quality solutions for the production of prototypes, small series and individual serial products so that our customers will benefit from the utmost productivity combined with maximum flexibility. By combining the inputs from the fair and the conference, visitors can gain many new impulses with regard to this innovative technology and exchange their experiences in constructive dialogs."



Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock has been listed in the TecDAX index since March 21, 2016. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 310 members of staff in Germany, the USA, Singapore, Russia and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.





