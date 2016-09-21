Discover Tomorrow?s World Today

The international inventors' show iENA (27 to 30 October) brings inventors and organisations from all over the world to Nuremberg. Around 700 ideas, inventions and new products from all areas of life are presented

(PresseBox) - Numerous products and developments which are now part of our everydays life were first presented at the iENA: The wheeled suitcase, the retractable dog lead, inline skates and skateboard, water wings, the insulated emergency blanket and the folding bike were iENA inventions which became big sellers. But also in various industries as well as in the fields of health care, fitness and in the medical field some iENA inventions have become standard products for everyday use. We are already eagerly awaiting the new inventions to be presented at this year?s iENA.

New Products at the iENA 2016

This year products for everyday life, household products, and products enhancing security, as well as technological developments and practical Apps will be presented at the iENA. KARL ? a prime example for a self-sufficient smart way of life ? is part of these inventions. From the outside KARL is a large construction site trailer with some very special features. On the inside it resembles a modern loft while, at the same time, it is a marvel of self-sufficiency with photovoltaic power systems, a solar heating system, a closed white water system which has 600 litres of water in circulation, and, of course, with its own green wastewater treatment plant and water preparation system. Additional special features of KARL, and many other innovations and inventions the Nuremberg region has in store, are presented at the iENA by JOSEPHS, a service organization supported by the Fraunhofer Institute.

International Meeting Point for Inventors

International inventors? organizations and individual inventors present their new products at the iENA and guarantee the exceptional internationality of the event. Co-operations from countries such as Angola, China, Malaysia, Poland and Taiwan have already registered for the iENA 2016. The partner for the upcoming iENA is Austria. For this reason, the focus of this year?s show is on different Austrian inventors and associations.



Young Inventors with Great Potential

Also the ?young? inventors have impressive presentations. Since 1996 the German youth science competition ?Jugend forscht? (?Youth Researchers?) has presented more than 60 projects at the iENA and at the occasion of its 20th anniversary, this year?s award winners will come to Nuremberg with their inventions. In addition, different clubs, associations and schools will participate with their young inventors. For the first time the iENA will offer a meeting point for the cultural and creative exchange of Chinese and German students.

Know How for Creative Minds

The international trade fair iENA ?Ideas ? Inventions ? New Products? will take place from 27 to 30 October at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre. There inventors and creative minds can obtain information about filing a patent, as well as about property and trademark laws. The iENA innovations seminar and the iENA START symposium provide practical know-how and specialised information. At the iENA inventors will meet investors under the motto ?Plaid Shirt Meets White Collar?.

START ? Assistance on the Way to One?s Own Business

On two days (29 and 30 October) the iENA will be accompanied by the exhibition START for business start-ups, financing, development, business succession and franchising. The fair brings together important points of contact and experts for all those wishing to take on the challenge of founding their own business. Businessmen and women who have already started their own enterprises give best practice examples and will provide information based on their own experience.





