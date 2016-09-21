Genesis Technical Systems announces mBond® Flex for Long Reach, extending network broadband bandwidth capabilities further

(firmenpresse) - Latest mBond® solution from Genesis is a backhaul access game changer for under serviced suburban and rural areas



Coventry, UK and Calgary, Canada  21 September 2016  Genesis Technical Systems has announced the commercial availability of mBond® Flex for Long Reach. This latest solution in a suite of bonding products delivers the benefits of mBonding, beyond distances of 1.5 km/1 mile over ADSL2+ via existing network infrastructure.



Earlier this year mBond Flex for Long Reach completed trials in the Genesis lab where it demonstrated capability to extend broadband bandwidth capability by up to a factor of ten, over distances of up to 5 km/3 miles.



More recently mBond Flex for Long Reach was tested in the labs of Genesis Partner, The Kenton Group, alongside its BBRA (Broadband Regenerator). The results showed that using Kentons BBRA equipment either extended the reach of mBond for Long Reach or increased the bandwidth achieved by up to 75%. Under serviced suburban and rural areas are now in easy reach of life-changing broadband capability and services.



John Larkin, Managing Director at The Kenton Group said: We were very pleased to see that Genesis mBond Flex for Long Reach solution and The Kenton Groups BBRA extend the capabilities of broadband that can be achieved over ADSL2+ beyond those of existing bonding and amplifying products. The Kenton Group has a number of customers looking to improve the performance of their network through their previous DSLAM investments, which are limited without any bonding capabilities, and mBond Flex for Long Reach enables them to utilise and bond this equipment.



Other solutions in the Genesis mBond family include: mBond Complete, a point-to-point solution for T1/E1 replacement and extending the reach of fibre fed VDSL2 for enterprise and multi-dwelling units; and mBond Flex (for VDSL2), a point-to-multipoint solution that enables service providers to improve the performance of their existing DSLAM investments.





Genesis also provides residential solutions, underpinned by its award-winning DSL Rings® technology, to help carriers deliver faster broadband further. Earlier this year Genesis completed DSL Rings trials at the labs of Cincinnati Bell supported by a Consortium of multiple tier 1 and tier 2 carriers from North America, South America and Europe. DSL Rings field trials with a number of carriers are being planned for Q1 2017.



Genesis is seeing carriers face increasing pressure to deliver more for less, said Genesis Chief Executive & General Counsel, Peter Khoury. Carriers customers want high capability services, with any place, any time access, at commodity pricing. Genesis enables carriers to meet those demands through providing cost-effective, integrated fixed and mobile solutions for their existing networks.



Later today Genesis Founder & CTO, Stephen Cooke, is speaking at the ISE Expo in San Antonio, Texas. Stephen will deliver a presentation titled 'Aggregating and sharing existing networks for integrating residential broadband and next generation wireless services. For further information, register to receive a copy of Stephens Converged Networks white paper which will be distributed after the Expo. Genesis is exhibiting on Booth #1117 and will be demonstrating DSL Rings and mBond.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Genesis-Technical-Systems-announces-mBond-Flex-for-Long-Reach-extending



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

Media Contacts

Clair MacKenzie

Genesis Technical Systems

Marketing Director

Tel (Mobile) +44 (0) 7823 332410

clair.mackenzie(at)genesistechsys.com



Sian Borrill

Proactive International PR

Account Manager

Tel +44 (0) 1636 812 152

sian.borrill(at)proactive-pr.com



Date: 09/21/2016 - 16:59

Language: English

News-ID 496209

Character count: 3429

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease