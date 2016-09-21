Trintech to Release Enhanced Robotic Process Automation Capabilities

Cadency 2.8 Offers New Robotic Process Automation Capabilities Allowing Organizations to Further Enhance Their Finance Operations

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- , the leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced the release of the latest version of its enterprise-class Record to Report solution. Cadency 2.8 further enhances Robotic Process Automation capabilities with new features such as, Trintech's Cadency® ERP Connector and Cadency® Close Action Plan Router.

"We are excited about our ability to offer new functionalities and an improved customer experience with the release of Cadency 2.8," said , Executive Vice President of Product Management at Trintech. "As we continue to build upon our Robotic Process Automation capabilities, we are confident that our customers will realize numerous benefits, including a significant decrease in manual work, the improvement of process efficiencies, and overall lower costs across their finance organization."

The following describe key features of Trintech's Cadency 2.8:

- designed to reduce the cost, time and risk of data integration by eliminating the need to develop custom code, making the integration between any SAP® technology and Cadency less expensive, quicker, and more efficient. This capability reduces the dependency on internal IT maintenance services, as the ERP certification process ensures all appropriate data is integrated seamlessly into Cadency, and that all installations after the implementation are up-to-date and compatible.

- allows companies to integrate Cadency Close tasks with any 3rd party system, so tasks can automatically be populated with the necessary information and completed. The 3rd party system can communicate with individual Close Tasks or in bulk, freeing up staff members to focus their time on performing more strategic work by letting the robotics manage the manual tasks.

The Cadency Close Action Plan Router is currently available as a limited release. If you would like more information on this feature please contact us at .

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, journal entries, treasury management and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance -- Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including ®,  and ®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 1,700 clients worldwide -- including the majority of the FTSE® 100 -- rely on our cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit or connect with us on , and .

Kelli Shoevlin



972-739-1680

