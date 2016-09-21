Marathon Patent Group to Present at OktoberINVESTfest

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- (NASDAQ: MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), an IP licensing and commercialization company, announced today that it is presenting at OktoberINVESTfest, 5th Annual Investors Conference in New York City on September 28th. The event is held in partnership with Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Marathon management will present at 11:30 am Eastern where they will provide an overview of the company's business, as well as participating in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will be webcast and is available at the following link:

Marathon is an IP licensing and commercialization company. The Company acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon has a global focus on IP acquisition and management. The Company's commercialization division is focused on the full commercialization lifecycle which includes discovering opportunities, performing due diligence, providing capital, managing development, protecting and developing IP, assisting in execution of the business plan, and realizing shareholder value. To learn more about Marathon Patent Group, visit .

Marathon Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon that provides advisory services to Marathon and other IP owners. To learn more about Marathon Advisors, visit .

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

