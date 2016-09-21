Edge Legal Marketing Recognized for Law Firm Public Relations and Advertising for Third Year by the New York Law Journal

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Edge Legal Marketing, a Minneapolis-based marketing and public relations firm serving the needs of entities in the legal market, today announced that the company has been named as a Best Law Firm Public Relations Agency and as a Best Law Firm Advertising Agency in the 2016 New York Law Journal Reader Rankings.

"It is always an honor to be named in the Reader Rankings by those we serve in the legal community," says Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Legal Marketing. "The role of marketing and public relations has been changing drastically, as they become more connected than ever before. Edge has evolved too and we are proud that our efforts have been noticed. As organizations within the legal industry look for tactics that will meet their strategic goals, we will continue to use our long-standing expertise to advise clients on solutions to meet challenges while increasing visibility. Edge focuses on new ways to contribute ideas in the changing landscape and on proven ways to cut through the clutter with messaging that will gain attention while remaining true to the brand."

Published since 2010, the New York Law Journal Reader Rankings allows the New York legal community to submit votes for their favorite vendors. In 2016, over 8,000 votes were submitted in more than 100 categories. This is the third year Edge has been named within the Best Law Firm Public Relations Agency and Best Law Firm PR Agency categories.

A complete list of the results of the 2016 Reader Rankings survey is available in the most recent issue of the .

Edge has also been named in two categories of Texas Lawyer's Texas' Best, four categories of the MarCom Awards, two categories of the New Jersey Law Journal's Readers' Poll, in two categories for the National Law Journal and the sister company to Edge Legal Marketing, Accounting Edge Marketing, won the K2 Enterprises Quality Award for Social Media. To learn more about Edge Legal Marketing, visit .

Edge Legal Marketing () delivers marketing and public relations expertise to entities in the legal market. The company helps B2B businesses market and sell their products and services to corporate legal departments, law firms, federal and state courts and legal associations. Edge Legal Marketing services include strategic planning, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research, public relations and advertising (concept and media plans).

