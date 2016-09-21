Druva Partners With Protection 1 to Extend Data Security to Small Businesses

New Partnership With Business and Home Security Firm Bolsters Latest Version of Druva Managed Services Platform

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- , the leader in cloud data protection and information management, today announced that together with Protection 1, a premier full-service business and home security company, the organization is bolstering its ability to address data protection needs for small and medium-sized businesses. The addition of Protection 1 to Druva's PartnerSync program for MSPs comes as the company launches the latest version of its MSP platform, which includes seamless integration between Druva's multi-tenant MSP management console and customer accounts, new global search capabilities, enhanced MSP administration login credentials, and customer identification improvements.

"The National Cyber Security Alliance reports that more than 70 percent of security breaches specifically target small businesses, and this is an incredible opportunity for Druva to address a real market need," said Dave Packer, VP Corporate and Product Marketing, Druva. "Small businesses are especially vulnerable when it comes to data protection, security defenses, and breaches. We are thrilled to partner with Protection 1, a premier brand and customer-focused security leader, to protect small businesses and their data."

Protection 1 Cyber Security, which includes Druva inSync, provides customized disaster recovery and network, endpoint and wireless security solutions to serve the small and mid-sized business market. Druva inSync is the market leader in endpoint data protection and governance, integrating scalable, high-performance endpoint backup, secure file access and synchronization, data loss prevention, compliance monitoring and eDiscovery capabilities in a single platform. Protection 1 serves more than two million customers and operates five UL-certified monitoring centers across the country.

"Protection 1 Cybersecurity is a direct response to our customers' increased concerns regarding data breaches and e-security for their businesses," said Michael Keen, Vice President, Commercial Sales, Protection 1. "Our partnership with Druva gives our customers confidence that their data is secure on all endpoint and cloud applications."

Druva continues to strengthen its MSP program with the addition of Protection 1 to its partnership roster. Druva first announced its cloud-based global MSP channel strategy and dedicated MSP channel partner program, PartnerSync for MSPs, in November of 2015. The first wave of product capabilities tailored for MSPs included a 100 percent cloud-based, multi-tenant offering of inSync for ease of deployment and administration as well as a centralized MSP management console.

New Druva PartnerSync for MSPs capabilities included in this latest release:

- Create and access new customer accounts from the MSP multi-tenant console.

- Quickly locate a customer account from the MSP console and drill down to the customer account to manage users.

- System admins can use the same email address/login credentials to access all customer accounts.

Protection 1's Cyber Security service, which includes Druva, is available immediately. For information about Protection 1's Cyber Security service, visit

New MSP platform capabilities are available to authorized Druva MSP partners immediately.

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at and join the conversation at .

Protection 1, the largest full service business and home security company in the U.S., provides installation, maintenance, and monitoring of single-family home security systems, business security systems and multifamily security systems.

In 2016, Protection 1 was recognized by Security Sales and Integration with the Integrated Installation of the Year for Multiple Sites award and has also been recognized in the past as Dealer of the Year and Installer of the Year for the company's commitment to its customers, the industry and the communities it serves.

Over 3,500 people work at P1 in more than 70 locations across the country and all are devoted to delivering an outstanding customer experience to the 1 million+ customers Protection 1 is proud to serve. To learn more about career opportunities with Protection 1, please visit .

