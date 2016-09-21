Three new companies join Broadband Forum as organization continues to grow

(firmenpresse) - VMware, III and Methode Electronics are newest members



September 21, 2016: The Broadband Forum today announced it has welcomed VMware, Institute for Information Industry (III) and Methode Electronics as new members, as it continues to grow in size and scope.



The latest additions highlight recent developments within the Broadband Forum to address the constantly changing technological landscape and increase the focus of its work. It is also working to collaborate more with open source communities and increase the amount of work it does in the software space. VMware, III and Methode Electronics will complement this, with all three companies having backgrounds in virtualization, electronics, and research and development.



The new members are already playing an active part in the Forum, with representatives attending the Forums most recent Quarterly Meeting, held in Berlin. Moving forward, they will continue to play a full role in activities and Working Groups.



VMware Vice President of Market Development Honore LaBourdette said: As the industry moves more towards Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), becoming a member of the Broadband Forum was a logical progression for us. We are already very involved in the project work of the Forum, particularly in the area of the Cloud Central Office, which is expected to be a vital area for the industry going forward and was a key driver for us to get involved in the Forum.



Also joining the Forum is Methode Electronics, a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions.



Al Chiappetta, General Manager of Methode dataMate, a business unit of Methode Electronics, said: Were pleased to be affiliated with the Broadband Forum as it is the ideal platform to showcase our pedigree and expertise in high-speed solutions for copper media, including our new G.fast SFP transceiver module which is designed to help network carriers easily upgrade their installed base of xDSL subscriber connections running up to 1 Gb/s over telephony twisted pair cable.





The third new member of the Forum, Taiwan-based III, believes its membership will enhance the prosperous development of industries and incubate new industries, as well as promote links between local industries and the rest of the world.



Actively participating with an international organization like the Broadband Forum is just the beginning for III, said Dr. Ko, Director General of the IIIs Industry Development Augmentation Division (IDAD). Looking into the future, III fully supports the Forum's new Broadband 20/20 vision and we are fully confident that its realization will be the next big thing for broadband.



The developments in Berlin  including the publication of the landmark Network Enhanced Residential Gateway (NERG) Virtualization Technical Report (TR-317), the first finished project in the Forums NFV realm  followed on from the Forums Special Meeting in Atlanta, where Service Providers gave their views and visions on how the network needs to develop.



Were delighted to welcome VMware, III and Methode Electronics into the Broadband Forum family, said Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh. Our recent meetings have illustrated our ability to keep up with the rapid pace of change within the industry and work together to create a faster and highly relevant Broadband Forum. Welcoming exciting, progressive new members such as these three companies means that we will continue to be the voice of broadband for the industry.



The Forum will hold its next quarterly meeting in Kansas City, Missouri, from October 24th to October 28th, 2016.



To read a blog on Broadband Forum membership and why it is important to the telecoms industry from VMwares perspective, visit: http://blogs.vmware.com/telco/vmware-leads-the-cloud-central-office-project/



For more information about becoming a member of the Broadband Forum, visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/about/join.php







