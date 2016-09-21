Durga Puja



Occasion: Durga Puja.

Location: West Bengal

Festival Time: September- October

Legend or Deity: Goddess Durga

Famous Rituals: Mahasasthi, Mahasaptmai, Mahanavami, Vijaydashmi.

Cuisines: Luchi, Begun Bhaja, Chanar Dal, Khichdi, Payasam, Alurdam.

Tourists Attractions: Immersion of your idols, Cultural applications, Jatras, chariot processions, Animal Sacrifices.

Staying Solutions: The Golden Park, Hotel Heera International, ITC Sonar Bangala Sheraton, Hotel Hindustan International.



Durga Puja



Durga puja is usually a extremely common festival of Indian that is certainly celebrated in numerous components in the country. In the course of this 9 days celebration, goddess Durga is worshiped. The festival of Durga Puja is celebrated all over the nation, it can be celebrated in a particular way within the eastern states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Tripura. Different sorts of pandals (makeshift structures) are made in the course of this festival. The statues of goddess Durga beautifully decorated in these pandals. Various devotional songs and and religious dance competitions are held in these pandals in which Arti dance competition would be the most popular. Unique festival dishes, devotional songs and decorations would be the vital a part of this festival. This festival reflects the victory of great more than the evil force. Durga Puja generally falls inside the month of September/October. Get much more details about Mahishasura Mardini



Legends



Based on the Hindu mythology, demon Mahishasur was building challenges for the gods and their king. Then Indra requested holy trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva to save them from demon. They in turn sought divine assistance of mother Durga, who fitted with lethal weapons and riding on ruthless lion, killed demon Mahishasur. So, Durga puja is usually a correct celebration with the victory of excellent more than the evil. This festival celebrates life, tradition and culture values of India.





Durga Puja is arrived using the Mahalaya that is really the initial phase of crescent moon in Ashwin (as outlined by the Hindu calendar). On this very day the devotees gets up early within the morning and prays for the goddess Durga. The persons use to believe to see the facial expression of Goddess Durga within the nevertheless water which is known as Tarpan.



Right after the celebration of Mahalaya seven days just after the puja gets started that is referred to as Mahashasthi. This Mahasasthi follows Mahasaptami, Mahaasthami, Mahanavami and puja ends up with Vijaydashmi.



Attraction and Celebration



The festival of Durga Puja is celebrated in all over the nation on a grand scale. The important attraction within the festival is definitely the cultural programs like Jatra, folk dances, songs shankh competition are performed by the local puja communities. The grand feast is also organized for the people today. The ritual of animal sacrifice can also be performed in which Buffalo sacrifice is performed around the day of Mahaashtami. Just about every pendal community organizes the feast which contains Khichdi, Payasam, Mix Vegetables, Roshogulla and Chutney.



New gleaming garments, smiling faces, dancing devotees, chantings of Mantras, amazing display of lights and also the rhythmic beat of dhak (drums) all come to be the part of grand Durga puja celebration. Around the tenth day of the festival that is certainly Vijay Dashami (tenth day), the idol of goddess Durga is immersed within the river or pond with complete customary rituals. This marks the finish of this majestic festival.



Reaching West Bengal in the course of Durga Puja



By Air: Key Indian cities that is certainly Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai is connected with Kolkata through each by the International and domestic.



By Railways: The place Kolkata has two railway stations that is Sealdah and Howarh. Another railway station that is New Jalpaiguri which can be close to to Jalpaiguri.



By Road: Roadways of Kolkata is connected to the state highways and national highways each by way of private coaches and state buses.





