The Paws That Refreshes: Cheapflights.Com Gets the Scoop on Where Fido Can Go Without Going Outside

Scouts Out Airport Pet Relief Stations in Terminals Across North America

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- For those traveling with pets, service dogs, therapy dogs or emotional support animals, airports have traditionally been unforgiving places when it comes time for their four-legged companions to do their business. However, thanks to updated federal regulations, major airports are now opening pet relief stations inside each terminal, so animal friends can relieve themselves without having to trek outside the building (and security).

These new in-terminal options can be as simple as a smallish patch of AstroTurf or as fancy as a dog park. To provide you with the full scoop, the travel experts at , the online leader in finding and publishing travel deals, have rounded up details on animal rest stops with their .

Here's everything you need to know about where pets can go inside and outside at five of the most popular airports in North America:

One of the more deluxe options for pets, Chicago O'Hare International Airport's Pet Relief Room has a duo of two-foot by four-foot pet relief areas, complete with artificial grass covering, miniature fire hydrants and pop-up sprinkler systems to wash away liquid waste into a drain. For extra cleanliness, there is a mounted hose as well as plastic bags for waste clean-up. There are two sinks for passenger use too. The pet relief room is located past security checkpoints in the Rotunda area of Terminal 3. Additional options include three outdoor service animal/pet relief areas with real grass, gravel or wood chips located near the lower level curb front of Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Terminal 5.

There are pet relief areas in each of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport's five terminals. Three pet relief areas are inside security at Gate B28 in Terminal B, D18 in Terminal D and E31 in Terminal E. Outdoor areas post security are on the lower level at entry doors near Gate A8 in Terminal A, near Gate C2 and C39 in Terminal C, near Gate D15 and D29 in Terminal D and near Gate E2 and E38 in Terminal E. There is also a 24-hour Paradise 4 Paws resort that offers grooming, pet massage therapy, play time, cuddling sessions and treats like frozen peanut butter Kong toys.

There are several purr-fect places for pets to relax and relieve themselves at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. JetBlue's rooftop lounge adjacent to Terminal 5 offers respite for both humans and pets. The 4,046-square-foot rooftop includes landscaped green spaces, seating for 50 people, a children's play area, food kiosks and a dog walk area. The space is open to all airline passengers and pets. In Terminal 4, there is a 70-square-foot pet relief room that includes artificial green grass, a fire hydrant, a hose for cleaning and plastic doggie bags. The airport is also set to open ARK -- a $32 million facility equipped with a veterinary hospital and 24-hour Paradise 4 Paws resort that offers a bone-shaped dog pool, pet suites with flat screen TVs and pet massage therapy among other services -- that is scheduled to open later this year.

Los Angeles International Airport leads all U.S. airports with the most pet relief areas of any U.S. airport. The airport boasts three mini Pet Parks and seven pet relief stations. The Pet Parks are located on the Lower/Arrivals Level of the Central Terminal (between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2), on the southeast end of the Central Terminal Area (near Terminal 7 and Terminal 8) and beyond security at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Each park has a small doghouse, trash can and plastic bags for waste. Note: pets cannot be unleashed at the Terminal 7-8 location.

Miami International Airport recently opened an indoor, post-security pet restroom called SARA (Service Animal Relief Area) in Concourse D near Gate 34 and has three more scheduled to open later this month in Concourse F, Concourse G and Concourse J. SARA includes a patch of Astroturf, two sprinkler heads to clear waste and cleaning supplies for pet owners. The airport also has three outdoor pet relief areas. Miami is the first international airport in South Florida to add indoor pet relief areas. (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport plans to add indoor pet relief areas in Concourse A and Concourse B in Terminal 1 in June 2017, as well as one in Concourse D in Terminal 2 and one in Concourse G in Terminal 4 in 2018, according to the ).

For more on convenient, and at times lavish, loos for traveling animals at an additional 11 airports, check out Cheapflights.com's complete Guide to in-terminal airport pet relief stations at .

Founded in 1996, Cheapflights is a leading global flight comparison and deals publishing platform. It is now a market leader in the UK, U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand generating over $3 billion in global downstream revenue for its partners as it expands into numerous other territories. More than 120 million users visit its websites and apps each year, receiving more than two billion search results a month from across 900,000 routes. The 10 million strong opt-in subscribers to the Cheapflights newsletter receive the best deals from over 120 travel businesses -- for whom it has driven more than $65 million in revenue this year. Together, the Cheapflights platforms generate enough bookings for its partners to fill a Boeing 747 every five minutes.

In 2011, Cheapflights became part of the privately owned online travel search and inspiration network, Momondo Group.

