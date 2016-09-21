Aberdeen Group Announces Major Update to Lead Essentials Platform

Updates Include New Interface Enhancements and Five New Markets Launched in the Innovative Account Intelligence and Content Platform

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Today, Aberdeen Group announced major new updates to its account data and content platform, Lead Essentials. The application is the B2B industry's first to combine account data and content to help marketers more efficiently find and engage with active buyers while they are in-market to purchase specific technology products.

This new release includes major user-interface updates, enhancements to the platform's search capability and five new markets of account data and content -- including targeted account-based leads and content for the following markets:

Internet Security

Human Capital Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Customer Relationship Management

Business Intelligence

More markets are planned in the near future.

"We created Lead Essentials to solve a simple, but very critical problem faced by today's leading B2B organization; knowing what accounts are actively in-market, and what the right content is to get them to engage," said Aberdeen CEO Gary Skidmore. "These updates are the next stage in the platform's ongoing evolution meant to help sales and marketing executives find and engage their best customers so they can sell more."

Lead Essentials subscribers have access to phone-verified and scored market intelligence aligned to their particular market of interest. Using the platform, they can use advanced filters such as purchase likelihood, current technology utilization, specific technology budget, behavioral data and more to find just the right account-based leads.

Users can then use the same platform to select fact-based content that resonates with those leads individually. Content formats include:

Social Posts

Videos

Infographics

Checklists

Assessment Tools

Interactive eBooks

Case Studies

Knowledge Briefs

Research Reports

Even if users begin with either leads or content in-hand, Lead Essentials helps them find the missing piece to their lead generation puzzle.

For more information regarding Lead Essentials, go to .

Aberdeen Group is a technology and services company that helps tech sales and marketing executives distil smart data science into actionable moments. We help companies win through our unique targeting capabilities (using the CI Technology Data Set), advanced analytics using our innovative proprietary and public data sources, and our original and premium content engine. Learn more about Aberdeen Group at .





More information:

http://www.aberdeenservices.com



PressRelease by

Aberdeen Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 15:15

Language: English

News-ID 496226

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Aberdeen Group

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease