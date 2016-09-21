The Trade Desk Inc. Begins Trading on NASDAQ and Hosts Closing Bell Ceremony

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, announced today that it has begun trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol TTD.
The Trade Desk's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Green, will preside over the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO). The Closing Bell Ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m. EDT at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City and will be viewable at .
"This is a monumental day for The Trade Desk," said The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green. "We are thrilled to join The Nasdaq Stock Market as we aim to continue to shape the future of how advertising is bought and sold. We remain committed to enabling every digital advertising impression to result in a win for the brand, the publisher and most importantly, the consumer."
The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform.
Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Investors
Chris Toth
310-334-9183
Media
Alexis Roberts
Blast PR for The Trade Desk
805-886-8511
More information:
http://thetradedesk.com
Date: 09/21/2016 - 15:17
Language: English
News-ID 496227
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: The Trade Desk
Stadt: NEW YORK, NY
Number of hits: 29
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.578
|Registriert Heute:
|25
|Registriert Gestern:
|22
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|174
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.