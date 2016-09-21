At BrauBeviale 2016, Flottweg Presents Separation Technology Solutions from a Single Source

(PresseBox) - At the BrauBeviale 2016 from November 8 to 10, Flottweg will be presenting its brand-new decanter Z3E. This machine rounds out Flottweg's product line to offer even smaller industrial concerns an attractive centrifuge concept. Visit us at BrauBeviale 2016: Hall 6, Booth 107!
Despite its smaller size, this modular machine boasts all the features and customization options of the company's "big dogs". The Z3E is flexible, maintenance-friendly and powerful. Together with another special feature ? the Super Deep Pond ? Flottweg's new Z3E will definitely get your attention at BrauBeviale 2016.
Beer, apple juice, smoothies and wine. Products that are so different in nature naturally require individualized production processes. Thanks to 60 years of experience in the field of solid-liquid separation, Flottweg is uniquely situated to master any challenge:
Decanters for separating off the solids from the pulp or juice
Sedicanters® for recovery of beer from surplus yeast
Separators for obtaining tea extract
Belt presses with pomace extraction to increase yield
The advantages are obvious.
Flottweg offers solutions for the entire process. And these solutions can save you real money: waste flows are drained, every drop of juice is removed from the fruit, and beer is recovered from surplus yeast.
Get advice from our separation technology experts in the beverage industry at the BrauBeviale! We're looking forward to your visit!
What: BrauBeviale 2016 in Nuremberg
Where: Hall 6, Booth 107
When: November 8 to 10, 2016
Flottweg Separation Technology - Engineered For Your Success
For over 60 years, Flottweg has manufactured decanters, separators, belt presses, and systems for the mechanical separation of solids and liquids. This technology handles key industrial functions in the treatment of liquids, separation of liquid mixtures, and in the concentration and dewatering of solids. Flottweg is one of the world's leading solution providers in the area of mechanical separation technology
Currently, over 830 employees around the world see a turnover of 179 million Euros a year, with the export share making up over 85% of that amount. Flottweg is continually at work developing its centrifuges and belt presses further and bringing new models and variants to the market. Today, the Flottweg product line includes decanters, Tricanters®, Sedicanters®, Sorticanters®, and plate separators as well as belt presses. Flottweg machines are available as individual components or complete systems.
These decanters, separators, and belt presses, manufactured exclusively in Germany, are outstanding for their high efficiency, performance, and long service life.
