Five Days of Musical Effervescence in Montreal

The Government of Canada Supports the POP Montreal International Music Festival
(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage
The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $35,000 in funding for the 15th POP Montreal International Music Festival, which will take place from September 21 to 25, 2016.
This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will help enriching the festival's lineup of concerts.
Quotes
"The Government of Canada is proud to support a cultural event like the POP Montreal International Music Festival which brings so many people together. This huge artistic event gives audiences a chance to discover or rediscover the talent of many local and international artists. Bravo to the organizers and many volunteers who are ensuring the success of this musical celebration."
-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"We are extremely excited for the 15th edition of the festival this year. From John Cale to Annette Peacock, from Un Blonde to Uniiqu3, POP Montreal's lineup is diverse, challenging, and fun, and will highlight some of the most interesting musical trends of our era. Thanks to Canadian Heritage for being part of the festival. I hope everyone enjoys it."
-Daniel Seligman, co-founder and creative director of the POP Montreal International Music Festival
Date: 09/21/2016 - 15:22
