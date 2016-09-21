       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Five Days of Musical Effervescence in Montreal

The Government of Canada Supports the POP Montreal International Music Festival

ID: 496229
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $35,000 in funding for the 15th POP Montreal International Music Festival, which will take place from September 21 to 25, 2016.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will help enriching the festival's lineup of concerts.

Quick Facts

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support a cultural event like the POP Montreal International Music Festival which brings so many people together. This huge artistic event gives audiences a chance to discover or rediscover the talent of many local and international artists. Bravo to the organizers and many volunteers who are ensuring the success of this musical celebration."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are extremely excited for the 15th edition of the festival this year. From John Cale to Annette Peacock, from Un Blonde to Uniiqu3, POP Montreal's lineup is diverse, challenging, and fun, and will highlight some of the most interesting musical trends of our era. Thanks to Canadian Heritage for being part of the festival. I hope everyone enjoys it."

-Daniel Seligman, co-founder and creative director of the POP Montreal International Music Festival

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/21/2016 - 15:22
Language: English
News-ID 496229
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 10

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.578
Registriert Heute: 25
Registriert Gestern: 22
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 177


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z