Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- (TSX: LBS) (TSX: LBS.PR.A) (TSX: OSP) (TSX: OSP.PR.A) (TSX: SBC) (TSX: SBC.PR.A) - Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on October 17, 2016 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2016 for each of the following funds:

announces a distribution in the amount of $0.11875 per preferred share (LBS.PR.A) payable on October 17, 2016 to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2016.

announces a distribution in the amount of $0.1250 per preferred share (OSP.PR.A) payable on October 17, 2016 to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2016.

announces a distribution in the amount of $0.1125 per preferred share (SBC.PR.A) payable on October 17, 2016 to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2016.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the funds. You can find more detailed information about the funds in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contacts:



Brompton's investor relations line

416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001)





More information:

http://www.bromptongroup.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 496230

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Life & Banc Split Corp. and Brompton Oil Split Corp. and Brompton Split Banc Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease