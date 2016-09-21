Innovative Collaboration Between SODRAC and Harris & Wolff

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- The Society for Reproduction Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers in Canada (SODRAC) and Harris & Wolff (H&W), a specialty music company, recently concluded an innovative agreement in the area of audiovisual synchronization.

Thanks to Harris & Wolff's platform and network of contacts, this collaboration will result in greater visibility for participating SODRAC members, who are now offered with a placement service for their works.

Indeed, Harris & Wolff has developed a synchronization-oriented music library and provides audiovisual producers with a one-stop shop, involving prior rights clearance with all rightsholders: authors, composers, publishers, artists/performers and owners of sound recordings. Under the collaboration agreement and exclusively for musical works whose representation is entrusted with H&W, the latter will issue synchronization licences at competitive prices on behalf of SODRAC members. SODRAC is thus seeking to bring its members the benefits of Harris & Wolff's services while continuing to collect potential royalties that may arise from audiovisual uses authorized by H&W.

"In addition to offering a solid music platform, Harris & Wolff has an expertise in synchronization as well as national and international contacts that we wanted our members to benefit from," said Alain Lauzon, SODRAC's general manager. "This agreement will enable us to expand our musical offerings through access to the high-quality works in SODRAC's music repertoire," said Mary Catherine Harris and Denis Wolff, co-founders of Harris & Wolff.

This agreement thus brings immediate benefits to SODRAC members who wish to avail themselves of Harris & Wolff's services, as well as to audiovisual producers interested in its music repertoire, which now includes the works of participating SODRAC members.

SODRAC

Established in 1985, SODRAC oversees the collective management of reproduction rights for authors, composers and music publishers across Canada, together with various copyrights for creators in the visual arts and crafts fields. SODRAC facilitates the use of music and artworks in its vast repertoire across all distribution platforms.

SODRAC is a non-profit organization that plays an active role by distributing royalties collected from users to its 6,000 Canadian members and those of affiliated rights management societies, based in over 100 countries, that SODRAC represents in Canada.

Harris & Wolff

Founded in Montreal in 2013 by Mary Catherine Harris and Denis Wolff, Harris & Wolff is a one-stop music library geared towards audiovisual professionals from around the world. The company offers a varied selection of music primarily sourced from artists, composers and labels based in Quebec and in the rest of Canada.

