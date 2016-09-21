Survey: Americans Disregarding Key Safety Factors When Choosing Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- It may be a pain but considering all safety factors when picking over-the-counter (OTC) medicines could be a lifesaver.

Just in time for Pain Awareness Month, a new survey, conducted by The U.S. Pain Foundation conducted the survey, with support from McNeil Consumer Healthcare finds that one in five people do not consider any key safety factors when choosing an over-the-counter pain reliever. And with nine out of ten Americans relying on OTCs to manage their pain it's more important than ever that people take into account other medicines they're taking, any current health conditions, and their age before heading to the medicine cabinet for relief.

Other findings include:

Nearly half (45%) do not consider the prescription medicines they are currently taking

More than half (58%) do not consider their pre-existing health conditions

Two in three (65%) do not consider other OTC medicines they are taking

Three out of four (73%) of those 60 and over do not consider their age.

