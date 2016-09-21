NetBet Wins Best Overall Sports Betting Operator at CEEGA 2016

NetBet were, last night, crowned Best Overall Sports Betting Operator at the inaugural Central and Eastern Europe Gaming Awards (CEEGA). The awards, held at the Budapest Hilton, were a fitting climax to a successful two day conference which celebrated the importance of gaming in Central and Eastern Europe.

NetBet are licensed in regulated markets across Europe, including France, The UK, Ireland, Italy and Romania where the company recently secured a 10 year class 1 licence. Romanian football legend, Dan Petrescu (Pictured) has acted as a Brand Ambassador for the in the region.

NetBet spokesman Alexandre Mangaud was delighted with the award; "This is a great acknowledgement of the investment we have made in building a great product for the European market. The award acknowledges the importance we place on customer service and is a tribute to our hard-working staff, who have delivered a world-class product to our loyal customer base right across the continent, this award is a great acknowledgement of that commitment."

, are an established brand in regulated European markets including The UK, France, Italy, Ireland and Romania. The company offers Sports-Betting, online Casino, and Poker to its customers. The company are sponsors of St Etienne in France, Hamilton Academicals Football Club in Scotland and FC Steaua Bucuresti in Romania.

