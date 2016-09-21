The Muse Spotlights the Power of Employer Branding at HR Tech Conference

Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and CEO of The Muse, will present the thought leadership session, "Impact Your Employer Brand: How Dropbox Delivers with Engaging Content," with Christy Childers, global employer brand manager for Dropbox. Minshew will also participate in a panel discussion, "Founders and CEOs," during the .

The conference will be held Tuesday, October 4 to Friday, October 7, 2016.

"Impact Your Employer Brand: How Dropbox Delivers with Engaging Content" is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5 from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CDT.

The "Founders and CEOs" discussion will take place during the conference's inaugural Women in HR Technology event on Tuesday, October 4 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CDT.

The Muse will exhibit at Booth No. 2439.

With competition for talent at an all-time high, employer branding is more important than ever, and can directly impact key business objectives. For candidates, the decision to choose one company over another -- or even apply to one company over another -- often comes down to how much that candidate understands and relates to an employer brand.

During the HR Technology Conference, Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and CEO of The Muse, will present in two distinct sessions. In "Impact Your Employer Brand: How Dropbox Delivers with Engaging Content," Minshew will present alongside Christy Childers, global employer brand manager at Dropbox. Here, Minshew and Childers will share data and insights that demonstrate the transformative impact of third-party content on Dropbox's employer brand. Session attendees will learn about the different types of content that engage candidates as well as how to develop strategies for creating content that fosters a strong employer brand.

Additionally, as part of the conference's first-ever Women in HR Technology event, Minshew will join other top-ranking female executives for a panel discussion titled, "Founders and CEOs." In this conversation, Minshew and the panel will discuss the challenges associated with building a technology company in a male-dominated industry and share actionable insights to encourage and inspire the next generation of female leaders.

In addition to presenting, The Muse will showcase its offerings, which include company profiles, and job listings, and employer branding solutions for organizations, plus access to career advice, skill-building resources, and personalized coaching for job seekers and ambitious professionals. Conference attendees interested in seeing The Muse in action are encouraged to visit company representatives at Booth No. 2439 for more information and product demonstrations.

The Muse is the most trusted career site for Millennials and beyond, changing the way candidates find their ideal jobs and helping employers find their best-fit candidates. Selected by millions as their career platform of choice, The Muse delivers quality advice, skills-building resources, and coaching services to passive and active candidates. Employers rely on The Muse to hire top talent by showcasing their brands and corporate culture, creating authentic and lasting connections with candidates before they even apply.

