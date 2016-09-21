Bigleaf Networks Adds Telecom Industry Leaders as Strategic Investors

New Investments Bring Access to Strategic Connections, Customers, and Insight

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- , the Cloud-first SD-WAN service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting QoS in real-time, today announced that it has closed investments from several leaders in the telecom industry.

These seasoned telecom executives see Bigleaf's unique Cloud-First service approach to SD-WAN as the future of enterprise networking. "We're thankful for the support of our strategic investors as we continue to grow rapidly," said Joel Mulkey, Founder and CEO of Bigleaf. "We've leveraged their connections and advice to start new partnerships and gain valuable perspective. With the tight-knit nature of the telecom industry, the relationships we have with these investors will continue to be a strong asset in the future."

Carl J. Grivner of the Grivner Capital Group, which invested, stated, "Bigleaf's Vision of SDN and how it's best applied to the SD-WAN space stands out above the other players in the industry. Their leadership team has a deep understanding of Cloud applications and end-user needs, and they've put together the perfect service platform to optimize the customer experience." In addition to serving as Chairman of Grivner Capital Group, Carl is the CEO of a London-based global technology company, and his telecommunications experience includes over two decades at the chief executive level, having recently led Pacnet and XO Communications.

Tricia Ward, Founder and Managing Director of Onward Communications, also participated. Tricia commented, "Bigleaf's service works, it does what they say it will, and the team behind it is fantastic. They're trustworthy and really care about customers, so I'm glad to be behind them 100%."

Kurt Hoffman, another recent investor, was similarly optimistic, "Bigleaf has the right formula of powerful technology, a reliable service delivery model, and an outstanding support team. The work their platform does to improve voice quality and clean up access to the cloud is impressive." Kurt's background includes roles as CEO of Megapath, COO of Speakeasy, Layered Tech, and Hawaiian Telecom, as well as leadership positions in several other major telecom firms.

Bruce Chatterley, the Chairman of Bigleaf's Board since September 2015, also invested recently. "I'm excited about Bigleaf's recent jumps in revenue growth, and the new partnerships that are in process right now. Bigleaf is poised for massive success as the SD-WAN market leader for Cloud connectivity," said Bruce. Bruce's experience includes CEO roles at SpeakEasy, Broadvox, and Layered Technologies, as well as senior executive positions with major telecom firms such as Ameritech and US WEST.

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-sharing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with participation from the Oregon Angel Fund. To learn more, visit or talk to Bigleaf at 1-888-244-3133.

