       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Hardware


Diamanti Shows How to Easily Deploy Apache Cassandra With Mesosphere DC/OS on Bare Metal in Sept 22 Webinar

Leaders in Time-to-Market for Containerized, Modern Applications to Demonstrate How DC/OS Deploys Cassandra on Diamanti With Enterprise-Compatible Networking and Persistent Storage

ID: 496242
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Diamanti -- the company focused on accelerating containers and data time-to-market with guaranteed service levels and workload isolation -- today announced a joint webinar with Mesosphere focused on how to:

Easily manage container clusters

Provide persistent storage with guaranteed performance

Interconnect containers with existing networks and ensure network interoperability

WHAT: Webinar
TOPIC: Want to easily deploy Cassandra with the performance and scale you need?
DATE/TIME: Sept 22, 10:00 AM (PDT) / 1:00 PM (EDT)

For more information please visit:
URL:

Diamanti was founded by veterans from Cisco, Veritas, and VMware to enable enterprise success with containers, the biggest disruption for developers and IT operators since virtualization. Diamanti accelerates containers and data time-to-market, guarantees service levels, and consolidates workloads with flexible infrastructure and open source portability, removing operational complexity and expensive infrastructure. Diamanti's integrated software, compute, networking, and storage gives developers simplicity and operators control. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, GSR Ventures, and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit or follow (at)diamanticom.

Editorial Contact
Lonn Johnston
Flak42 for Diamanti

+1 650.219.7764



Keywords (optional):

diamanti,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/21/2016 - 16:17
Language: English
News-ID 496242
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Diamanti
Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA


Number of hits: 53

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hardware




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.578
Registriert Heute: 25
Registriert Gestern: 22
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 174


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z