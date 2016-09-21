Diamanti Shows How to Easily Deploy Apache Cassandra With Mesosphere DC/OS on Bare Metal in Sept 22 Webinar

Leaders in Time-to-Market for Containerized, Modern Applications to Demonstrate How DC/OS Deploys Cassandra on Diamanti With Enterprise-Compatible Networking and Persistent Storage

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Diamanti -- the company focused on accelerating containers and data time-to-market with guaranteed service levels and workload isolation -- today announced a joint webinar with Mesosphere focused on how to:

Easily manage container clusters

Provide persistent storage with guaranteed performance

Interconnect containers with existing networks and ensure network interoperability

TOPIC: Want to easily deploy Cassandra with the performance and scale you need?

DATE/TIME: Sept 22, 10:00 AM (PDT) / 1:00 PM (EDT)

Diamanti was founded by veterans from Cisco, Veritas, and VMware to enable enterprise success with containers, the biggest disruption for developers and IT operators since virtualization. Diamanti accelerates containers and data time-to-market, guarantees service levels, and consolidates workloads with flexible infrastructure and open source portability, removing operational complexity and expensive infrastructure. Diamanti's integrated software, compute, networking, and storage gives developers simplicity and operators control. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, GSR Ventures, and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit or follow (at)diamanticom.

