Alluxio to Showcase Memory-Speed Virtual Distributed Storage System at Strata + Hadoop World in New York Sept. 27 - 29, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Alluxio (formerly Tachyon), developers of the world's first memory-speed virtual distributed storage system that bridges big data applications and underlying storage systems, will be exhibiting (Booth #P30) at , taking place Sept. 27 - 29, 2016 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Alluxio founder and CEO Haoyuan Li will talk about the future roadmap for Alluxio, one of the fastest-growing open source communities in the big data eco-system with more than 300 developers from over 100 organizations around the world. The Alluxio system has been deployed in production around the world at companies that include Alibaba, Baidu, Barclays, Intel, Huawei, and Qunar. In some of these deployments, Alluxio has been running in production for over a year managing Petabytes of data. In addition, Alluxio was selected as one of the participants in the , being held Sept. 28, 2016 11:00am-7:00pm at the Expo Hall.

Presentation: "

Alluxio CEO and founder Haoyuan Li will discuss the past, present and future of Alluxio. In the past year, the Alluxio project experienced a tremendous improvement in performance and scalability and was extended with key new features including tiered storage, transparent naming, and unified namespace. At the same time, the Alluxio ecosystem has expanded to include support for more under storage systems and computation frameworks. In particular, Alluxio now supports a wide range of under storage systems, including Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Gluster, Ceph, HDFS, NFS, Huawei FusionStorage, and OpenStack Swift. These integrations make it possible for Alluxio to be leveraged in many different environments.

Javits Center, 1 C04 /1 C05, New York, NY. Visit Alluxio at booth #P30 for more information and live demos. Alluxio talk will take place at 1 C04 / 1 C05.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, 2:55pm-3:35pm ET

is the world's first memory-speed distributed storage system that bridges applications and underlying storage systems, providing unified data access that is orders of magnitudes faster than existing solutions. Alluxio virtualizes the storage layer, allowing enterprises to manage data more efficiently across multiple storage systems with memory-speed data access and store capabilities, accelerating business analytics and adoption of hybrid cloud deployments. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alluxio, Inc. was founded by the creators and top contributors of the Alluxio open source project. For more information, contact or follow us on , or .

