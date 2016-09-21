Chief Electoral Officer's Retrospective Report on the 42nd General Election Is Now Available

MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Department of Canadian HeritageThe Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $35,000 in funding for the 15th POP Montreal International Music Festival, which will take place f ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Members of the media are invited to an update on the steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada and from the Treasury Board Secret ...
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development CanadaIn a period of low economic growth, Canada needs to invest in developing the talent and skills of its people. The Government of Canada is commi ...
NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- A pop-up event at the United Nations General Assembly next week will showcase the Saudi capital as an evolving world-class metropolis. The event will run in New York City from September 27-30 for the opening o ...