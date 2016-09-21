PLIDCO Comes to You With Operator Qualification Training for Oil and Gas Pipeline Repairs That Promote Safety and Best Maintenance Practices

(firmenpresse) - WESTLAKE, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Performing maintenance and repairs to live oil and gas pipelines requires painstaking installation and safety practices. To help pipeline repair personnel stay safe and improve their workmanship skills, of Westlake, Ohio offers Department of Transportation (DOT) certified, ASME B31Q-2006 operator qualification training for the installation of a variety of pipeline repair fittings including the , , and the .

"PLIDCO is the industry's leading advocate for safety and improving best installation practices for pipeline repair workers," states Marketing Coordinator/Sales Operations Supervisor for PLIDCO Elaine Maruca. "It's our desire to share our expertise and equip maintenance personnel with an understanding of installation principles and safety practices when installing PLIDCO products. We also want the end user of our products to understand that PLIDCO fittings can be installed by their maintenance staff which saves time and money."

The course can be completed in approximately three hours and includes a demonstration of the installation of the fittings on a pressurized line, detailed step-by-step explanations, and a PowerPoint presentation that will help each participant learn the modules required to prepare for the exam. Each class is limited to 20 people and will include hands-on learning and interactive Q&A with the instructor. The course concludes with a written exam and a certificate which states the participant has attended the course and passed the exam will be issued.

"PLIDCO has been manufacturing pipeline repair products longer than anyone in the industry," continued PLIDCO's Elaine Maruca. "Our instructors have years of experience and have personally encountered numerous challenging installations. Participants who have taken our courses leave with practical tips and techniques to use in the field, but most importantly with the confidence to install PLIDCO products in a safe manner."

In conjunction with the OQ training, PLIDCO also offers training on re-packing their fittings. This is an important and time saving skill that will allow maintenance personnel to make the change at the shop or in the field saving the time and expense it would take to send the fitting back to PLIDCO to have it changed or have a PLIDCO service staff member change it at your site. This training can be an add-on to the OQ training or done as a stand-alone course.

For more information on these courses, to receive a quote, or to set up a class at your facility, please contact PLIDCO at . Those who mention seeing this news release will receive a 5% discount on the first scheduled course. of standard and custom engineered products for pipeline repair and maintenance. PLIDCO was founded in 1949 and holds the industry distinction of being the developers of the first high pressure pipeline repair fittings. Trust the Original. Trust PLIDCO®.

