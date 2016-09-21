       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Galway Metals Awards Incentive Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Galway Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GWM) ("Galway Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has awarded 1.435 million incentive stock options exercisable at C$0.51 per common share and expiring on September 21, 2026, to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. This grant of options is in compliance with terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Galway Metals is well capitalized with approximately CDN$9.4 million in cash, after accounting for the Clarence Stream and Estrades acquisitions. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after the successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

Neither the TSX-V nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release containing words like "believe", "intend", "may", "will", "expect", "would" and other similar expressions, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. Galway Gold does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Galway Metals Inc.
Robert Hinchcliffe


1-800-771-0680
416-361-0923 (FAX)



More information:
http://galwaymetalsinc.com/s/home.asp



Firma: Galway Metals Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


