Sodexo Awarded Maximum Score on World Wildlife Fund Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard

Paris, September 21, 2016 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services,

has received a top ranking of nine out of nine from the World Wildlife Fund

(WWF) on its Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard, a ranking that assesses the progress of

companies on the commitments and actions necessary to be a responsible user of

Sodexo's score is a reflection of the company's undertaking to actionably

improve its practices regarding sourcing sustainable palm oil and in raising

awareness internally, within the supplier community, its sourcing teams and with

clients and customers about the importance of sourcing certified sustainably

Neil Barrett, Sodexo Group SVP Sustainable Development said: "The need for

sustainable practices in the palm oil industry has become increasingly urgent,

especially considering the devastation in Indonesia this past year due to toxic

haze that has been linked to palm oil and paper production. Raising

environmental standards across the entire global supply chain is both an

economic and ethical responsibility. At Sodexo, we select and source products

that support the development of a sustainable palm oil industry and work with

suppliers and producers that share the same level of commitment to conducting

Recognizing the role that palm oil production plays in supporting millions of

livelihoods, Sodexo has committed to actively support the development of a

sustainable palm oil industry by increasing its use of certified sustainable

palm oil. Our plan includes selecting products that support the development of a

sustainable palm oil industry in all the countries where we operate and working

with our suppliers to source sustainable palm oil in the products that we buy



from them wherever possible. Where we are not able to source sustainable palm

oil, we purchase GreenPalm certificates to reward palm producers for working in

a sustainable and responsible way. We seek to reduce our recourse to.Greenpalm

certificates every year by increasing our sourcing of physical certified

Palm oil is now the most widely used vegetable oil on the planet, accounting for

65 percent of all vegetable oil traded internationally and the use of palm oil

is expected to double by 2020.[1] The increase in demand has driven the

development and expansion of new plantations in Indonesia, Malaysia and other

Asian countries as well as Africa and Latin America. This expansion leads to the

conversion of tropical forests to and for the cultivation of oil palms with

considerable social and environmental impacts, including: the displacement of

local populations, human rights abuses and conflicts over land rights, the

generation of significant carbon emissions and the destruction of habitats of a

As part of its Better Tomorrow Plan, Sodexo has defined and achieved an

ambitious roadmap to achieve its commitment:



* In 2011 Sodexo became a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil

(RSPO) and defined a time-bound strategy for sustainable palm oil in

conjunction with the WWF

* In 2012 Sodexo became a member of GreenPalm

* Sodexo developed and continues to deploy a Sustainable Palm Oil toolkit to

raise awareness internally and with suppliers on the importance of

sustainable palm oil

* Each year, Sodexo carries out a full survey of the palm oil volumes

purchased through the company's sourcing of margarine and frying oil

* Since 2012, the company has been purchasing GreenPalm certificates to cover

About Sodexo



Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that

improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational

performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each

day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards

Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services,

Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of

experience: from food services, reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, to

facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass

benefits for employees to in-home assistance and concierge services. Sodexo's

success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable

business and financial model and its ability to continuously develop and to

engage the commitment of its 420,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is a

| Key figures (as of August 31, 2015)

| 19.8 billion euro in consolidated revenues

| 420,000 employees

| 19(th) largest employer worldwide

| 80 countries

| 32,000 sites

| 75 million consumers served daily

