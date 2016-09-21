Sodexo Awarded Maximum Score on World Wildlife Fund Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, September 21, 2016 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services,
has received a top ranking of nine out of nine from the World Wildlife Fund
(WWF) on its Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard, a ranking that assesses the progress of
companies on the commitments and actions necessary to be a responsible user of
palm oil.
Sodexo's score is a reflection of the company's undertaking to actionably
improve its practices regarding sourcing sustainable palm oil and in raising
awareness internally, within the supplier community, its sourcing teams and with
clients and customers about the importance of sourcing certified sustainably
produced palm oil.
Neil Barrett, Sodexo Group SVP Sustainable Development said: "The need for
sustainable practices in the palm oil industry has become increasingly urgent,
especially considering the devastation in Indonesia this past year due to toxic
haze that has been linked to palm oil and paper production. Raising
environmental standards across the entire global supply chain is both an
economic and ethical responsibility. At Sodexo, we select and source products
that support the development of a sustainable palm oil industry and work with
suppliers and producers that share the same level of commitment to conducting
business responsibly."
Recognizing the role that palm oil production plays in supporting millions of
livelihoods, Sodexo has committed to actively support the development of a
sustainable palm oil industry by increasing its use of certified sustainable
palm oil. Our plan includes selecting products that support the development of a
sustainable palm oil industry in all the countries where we operate and working
with our suppliers to source sustainable palm oil in the products that we buy
from them wherever possible. Where we are not able to source sustainable palm
oil, we purchase GreenPalm certificates to reward palm producers for working in
a sustainable and responsible way. We seek to reduce our recourse to.Greenpalm
certificates every year by increasing our sourcing of physical certified
sustainable palm oil.
Palm oil is now the most widely used vegetable oil on the planet, accounting for
65 percent of all vegetable oil traded internationally and the use of palm oil
is expected to double by 2020.[1] The increase in demand has driven the
development and expansion of new plantations in Indonesia, Malaysia and other
Asian countries as well as Africa and Latin America. This expansion leads to the
conversion of tropical forests to and for the cultivation of oil palms with
considerable social and environmental impacts, including: the displacement of
local populations, human rights abuses and conflicts over land rights, the
generation of significant carbon emissions and the destruction of habitats of a
large number of endangered species.
As part of its Better Tomorrow Plan, Sodexo has defined and achieved an
ambitious roadmap to achieve its commitment:
* In 2011 Sodexo became a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
(RSPO) and defined a time-bound strategy for sustainable palm oil in
conjunction with the WWF
* In 2012 Sodexo became a member of GreenPalm
* Sodexo developed and continues to deploy a Sustainable Palm Oil toolkit to
raise awareness internally and with suppliers on the importance of
sustainable palm oil
* Each year, Sodexo carries out a full survey of the palm oil volumes
purchased through the company's sourcing of margarine and frying oil
* Since 2012, the company has been purchasing GreenPalm certificates to cover
the purchase of non-certified sustainable palm oil
About Sodexo
Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that
improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational
performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each
day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards
Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services,
Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of
experience: from food services, reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, to
facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass
benefits for employees to in-home assistance and concierge services. Sodexo's
success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable
business and financial model and its ability to continuously develop and to
engage the commitment of its 420,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is a
member of the CAC 40 and DJSI Indices.
| Key figures (as of August 31, 2015)
| 19.8 billion euro in consolidated revenues
| 420,000 employees
| 19(th) largest employer worldwide
| 80 countries
| 32,000 sites
| 75 million consumers served daily
| 15 billion euro market capitalization (as of July 7, 2016)
Contacts
+-----------------------------+
| Media |
| |
| Laura Schalk |
| |
| Tel: +33 1 57 75 85 69 |
| |
| laura.schalk(at)sodexo.com |
+-----------------------------+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] http://www.wwf.org.au/our_work/saving_the_natural_world/forests/palm_oil/
PR Sodexo - WWF Sustainable Palm Oil ENG:
http://hugin.info/157633/R/2043702/763012.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sodexo via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sodexo.com/en/
Date: 09/21/2016 - 17:40
Language: English
News-ID 496253
Character count: 6746
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sodexo
Stadt: Issy-les-Moulineaux
Number of hits: 58
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.579
|Registriert Heute:
|26
|Registriert Gestern:
|22
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|133
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.