Ramora UK launches first of its kind solution for disposal of Time Expired Pyrotechnics (TEPs)

21/09/2016



Ramora UK has launched a cost effective, compliant solution, allowing easy

disposal of Time Expired Pyrotechnics (TEPs) under their Explosive Safety Scheme

(ESS).



The company, a global leader in bomb disposal services, are proud to offer all

the required training and equipment to become a licensed TEP drop off point, for

a fixed monthly retainer. This will allow many commercial and recreational

boaters easy access to facilities where they can legally dispose of their

expired flares or other distress-signal pyrotechnics. Currently, there is no

consolidated solution in place for this, with only a few police stations and MCA

approved stores accepting limited amounts, making Ramora UK's solution the first

of its kind.



Following the release of the Marine Guidance Note - 419 (M&F) (disposal of out

of date pyrotechnics) in 2010, it is an offence to fire distress-signal

pyrotechnics on land, in harbour or at sea for either testing purposes,

practice, fireworks (whether the pyrotechnics are out of date or not), dump

pyrotechnics at sea, place them in the rubbish or abandon them.



David Welch Ramora UK's Managing Director commented: "We are proud to be at the

forefront of pyrotechnic disposal. This solution is the first of its kind and

will allow for a number of sites nationwide to be set up with everything they

need for the collection of TEPs, providing many boaters with the means to

dispose of their out of date marine flares and other pyrotechnics. Thanks to our

patented system and latest technology, once sites are approaching capacity we



will be alerted and one of our teams will be deployed to site for collection and

disposal of the items. It couldn't be simpler."



Sites that wish to benefit from this new solution will receive all the essential

equipment, licensing and training necessary for it to become a certified and

compliant TEP disposal point. Once set up, it is estimated that each site will

need to be emptied by a Ramora UK collection team every six to ten weeks. The

aim of this solution is to provide a network of compliant and licensed

collection point across the UK to help reduce the illegal dumping and need to

travel long distances with out of date explosives.



As an established leader in bomb disposal, Ramora UK prides itself on safety.

The company owns the patent for both transportation boxes and storage units for

use with any time expired marine pyrotechnic, such as flares or other distress-

signal pyrotechnics. These units have been tested and approved under stringent

UN6C testing regimes with many already in service across the UK.



For further information please contact our team at either ess(at)ramorauk.com or on

08454 608 911, option 1.





For further information please contact us on:



Tel: 08454 608911



Email: press(at)ramorauk.com





