(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE
Ramora UK launches first of its kind solution for disposal of Time Expired
Pyrotechnics (TEPs)
21/09/2016
Ramora UK has launched a cost effective, compliant solution, allowing easy
disposal of Time Expired Pyrotechnics (TEPs) under their Explosive Safety Scheme
(ESS).
The company, a global leader in bomb disposal services, are proud to offer all
the required training and equipment to become a licensed TEP drop off point, for
a fixed monthly retainer. This will allow many commercial and recreational
boaters easy access to facilities where they can legally dispose of their
expired flares or other distress-signal pyrotechnics. Currently, there is no
consolidated solution in place for this, with only a few police stations and MCA
approved stores accepting limited amounts, making Ramora UK's solution the first
of its kind.
Following the release of the Marine Guidance Note - 419 (M&F) (disposal of out
of date pyrotechnics) in 2010, it is an offence to fire distress-signal
pyrotechnics on land, in harbour or at sea for either testing purposes,
practice, fireworks (whether the pyrotechnics are out of date or not), dump
pyrotechnics at sea, place them in the rubbish or abandon them.
David Welch Ramora UK's Managing Director commented: "We are proud to be at the
forefront of pyrotechnic disposal. This solution is the first of its kind and
will allow for a number of sites nationwide to be set up with everything they
need for the collection of TEPs, providing many boaters with the means to
dispose of their out of date marine flares and other pyrotechnics. Thanks to our
patented system and latest technology, once sites are approaching capacity we
will be alerted and one of our teams will be deployed to site for collection and
disposal of the items. It couldn't be simpler."
Sites that wish to benefit from this new solution will receive all the essential
equipment, licensing and training necessary for it to become a certified and
compliant TEP disposal point. Once set up, it is estimated that each site will
need to be emptied by a Ramora UK collection team every six to ten weeks. The
aim of this solution is to provide a network of compliant and licensed
collection point across the UK to help reduce the illegal dumping and need to
travel long distances with out of date explosives.
As an established leader in bomb disposal, Ramora UK prides itself on safety.
The company owns the patent for both transportation boxes and storage units for
use with any time expired marine pyrotechnic, such as flares or other distress-
signal pyrotechnics. These units have been tested and approved under stringent
UN6C testing regimes with many already in service across the UK.
For further information please contact our team at either ess(at)ramorauk.com or on
08454 608 911, option 1.
- Ends -
For further information please contact us on:
Tel: 08454 608911
Email: press(at)ramorauk.com
Ramora UK Logo:
http://hugin.info/156934/R/2043688/763025.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ramora Global Ltd via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ramorauk.com/
Date: 09/21/2016 - 17:04
Language: English
News-ID 496254
Character count: 4127
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ramora Global Ltd
Stadt: Fareham, Hampshire
Number of hits: 56
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.579
|Registriert Heute:
|26
|Registriert Gestern:
|22
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|133
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.