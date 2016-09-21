(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
WESTCHESTER, Ill., September 21, 2016 - today, The Board of Directors of
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) increased the Company's quarterly dividend
to $0.50 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend, up from $0.45
per share last quarter, is payable on October 25, 2016, to stockholders of
record at the close of business on October 3, 2016.
"We are committed to delivering consistent shareholder value. In addition to
dividends, we continue to make investments that drive organic growth as well as
explore M&A opportunities and other shareholder friendly actions, consistent
with our strategic blueprint," said Ilene Gordon, chairman, president and CEO.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions
provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into
value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper
and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100
countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and
face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.
CONTACT:
Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592
Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602
