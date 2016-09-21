INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE - AN INCREASE OF $0.05 PER SHARE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







WESTCHESTER, Ill., September 21, 2016 - today, The Board of Directors of

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) increased the Company's quarterly dividend

to $0.50 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend, up from $0.45

per share last quarter, is payable on October 25, 2016, to stockholders of

record at the close of business on October 3, 2016.



"We are committed to delivering consistent shareholder value. In addition to

dividends, we continue to make investments that drive organic growth as well as

explore M&A opportunities and other shareholder friendly actions, consistent

with our strategic blueprint," said Ilene Gordon, chairman, president and CEO.



ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions

provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into

value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper

and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100

countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and

face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section

21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends

these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for

such statements.



Forward-looking statements include, among other things, any statements regarding

the Company's prospects or future financial condition, earnings, revenues, tax

rates, capital expenditures, expenses or other financial items, any statements

concerning the Company's prospects or future operations, including management's

plans or strategies and objectives therefor and any assumptions, expectations or



beliefs underlying the foregoing.



These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward looking words

such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "assume", "believe," "plan,"

"project," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "continue," "pro forma," "forecast,"

"outlook" or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. All statements

other than statements of historical facts in this release or referred to in this

release are "forward-looking statements."



These statements are based on current circumstances or expectations, but are

subject to certain inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult

to predict and are beyond our control. Although we believe our expectations

reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable

assumptions, stockholders are cautioned that no assurance can be given that our

expectations will prove correct.



Actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations

expressed in or implied by these statements, based on various factors, including

the effects of global economic conditions, including, particularly, continuation

or worsening of the current economic, currency and political conditions in South

America and economic conditions in Europe, and their impact on our sales volumes

and pricing of our products, our ability to collect our receivables from

customers and our ability to raise funds at reasonable rates; fluctuations in

worldwide markets for corn and other commodities, and the associated risks of

hedging against such fluctuations; fluctuations in the markets and prices for

our co-products, particularly corn oil; fluctuations in aggregate industry

supply and market demand; the behavior of financial markets, including foreign

currency fluctuations and fluctuations in interest and exchange rates;

volatility and turmoil in the capital markets; the commercial and consumer

credit environment; general political, economic, business, market and weather

conditions in the various geographic regions and countries in which we buy our

raw materials or manufacture or sell our products; future financial performance

of major industries which we serve, including, without limitation, the food and

beverage, paper, corrugated, and brewing industries; energy costs and

availability, freight and shipping costs, and changes in regulatory controls

regarding quotas, tariffs, duties, taxes and income tax rates; operating

difficulties; availability of raw materials, including potato starch, tapioca

and the specific varieties of corn upon which our products are based; energy

issues in Pakistan; boiler reliability; our ability to effectively integrate and

operate acquired businesses; our ability to achieve budgets and to realize

expected synergies; our ability to complete planned maintenance and investment

projects successfully and on budget; labor disputes; genetic and biotechnology

issues; changing consumption preferences including those relating to high

fructose corn syrup; increased competitive and/or customer pressure in the corn-

refining industry; and the outbreak or continuation of serious communicable

disease or hostilities including acts of terrorism.



Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made

and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement

to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement as a result

of new information or future events or developments. If we do update or correct

one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that

we will make additional updates or corrections. For a further description of

these and other risks, see "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q

and 8-K.









CONTACT:



Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592



Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ingredion Incorporated via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ingredion.com/



PressRelease by

Ingredion Incorporated

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 18:20

Language: English

News-ID 496256

Character count: 6865

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ingredion Incorporated

Stadt: Westchester, Illinois





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease