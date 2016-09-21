BMO Capital Markets to Donate C$1.6 Million Following Equity Through Education Trading Day

- Annual initiative has raised C$17.9 million since 2005, supporting more than 3,000 students - Program donates a day's worth of trading commissions generated by Canada, the United States and Europe

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and NEW YORK, NEW YORK and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO)(TSX: BMO), today announced that its 2016 Equity Through Education program raised C$1.6 million from institutional equity trading commissions to donate toward educational scholarships for students in North America and Europe.

Each year, BMO Capital Markets donates a day of institutional equity trading commissions from the United States, Canada and Europe to charities that provide greater access to education for less advantaged students through scholarships, bursaries and other academic programs. The initiative has raised C$17.9 million since it was launched in 2005.

"Equity Through Education allows bright and deserving students - those who may not have had the opportunity otherwise - to reach their full potential," said Alan Tannenbaum, Managing Director and Co-head of Global Equity Products, BMO Capital Markets and Executive Sponsor of the program. "BMO is committed to supporting charities focused on education and student success across North America and Europe, helping to promote diversity in the workplace."

"We are grateful to BMO Capital Markets for helping Say Yes to Education explore ways we can support students across our communities in several key areas of need," said Mary Anne Schmitt-Carey, President of Say Yes, which partners with cities around the goals of making college accessible and affordable for every public high school graduate, and is one of the ten charities benefiting from Equity Through Education this year. "One initiative under consideration would provide Say Yes Scholars with assistance in visiting minority-serving institutions. Another would support the efforts of Say Yes Scholars to be placed in high quality internships - and, one day, full-time employment."

Since it was launched, Equity Through Education has helped more than 3,000 students. This year, the proceeds from the BMO Capital Markets Equity Through Education trading day will go to ten charities:

About BMO Capital Markets Equity Through Education Program

Equity Through Education is a charitable initiative aimed at creating a more diverse workplace by offering support to help people realize their educational ambitions by giving them opportunities they might not otherwise have. On one day each year all institutional equity trading commissions are donated to organizations dedicated to the education of bright and deserving individuals. To date, Equity Through Education has provided assistance to over 3,000 students through scholarships, bursaries and job search strategy forums.

To learn more about Equity Through Education visit: .

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American financial services provider. With more than 2,200 employees operating in 30 locations, including 16 in North America, BMO Capital Markets offers corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of investment and corporate banking products and services. BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO)(TSX: BMO), one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America, with total assets of CDN $692 billion as of July 31, 2016, and over 45,000 employees.

