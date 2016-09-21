Cora Starts Second Phase of Project Management Solution With Honeywell Building Solutions

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Cora Systems, a leading provider of enterprise portfolio, program and project management (EPPM) solutions, today announced that Honeywell Building Solutions, a global leader in energy services, will implement the second phase of its Cora EPPM solution.

Honeywell Building Solutions, which chose Cora as the best fit after evaluating 30 different vendors, is already using Cora for financial control, document management and the consolidation of disparate systems across 51 global sites. The solution enables Honeywell's project managers, who manage approximately 26,000 live projects every day, to work from a single platform and with a standard methodology across the organization. The second phase implementation will deliver further cost savings to Honeywell's business processes, particularly with its enterprise resource planning.

The deal was announced in Minneapolis at an Irish government trade mission, which was organized by state body Enterprise Ireland. The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to Cora Systems CEO Philip Martin.

"We congratulate Cora Systems on this significant announcement today, occurring as it has during the first Enterprise Ireland life sciences trade mission to the Midwest, which I am proud to lead. I wish both Cora Systems and Honeywell continued success as this commercial relationship develops," said Pat Breen TD, Minister of State for Employment and Small Business.

Daniel F. Ritch, CIO, Honeywell Building Solutions, welcomed the commencement of the second phase of the project. "In conjunction with our focus on global project management process excellence, the introduction and continuation of the Cora Systems toolset will help us reach our goals -- system standardization and driving down costly project deviation," Ritch noted.

Commenting on the implementation, Martin said, "It's a real boon for Cora that Honeywell has decided to green-light this second phase. It's an endorsement of the success we've enjoyed together so far on the project, which has a huge scale and impressive results to date. By providing a single repository for project information across dozens of global sites, Honeywell has gained better control and insight, and it's able to be clever in allocating resources. We're looking forward to seeing more benefits."

According to Kevin Sherry, Executive Director Global Business Development, Enterprise Ireland, "Enterprise Ireland has increased the intensity of its trade mission schedule this year in an effort to help Irish companies like Cora Systems to scale in international markets. This is a really welcome announcement on our first life sciences trade mission to the United States and we warmly congratulate Cora Systems on their continued success here in Minneapolis."

Honeywell () is a Fortune 100 diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; turbochargers; and performance materials. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .

Cora Systems provides enterprise portfolio, program and project management solutions and services to government agencies and large-scale global organizations, including life sciences, healthcare, and engineering & construction. Every day, thousands of project managers across the world use the Cora platform to manage their portfolio of projects, totalling over $3 billion in value, across multiple locations, dozens of countries and thousands of users. Headquartered in Ireland and with regional offices in Washington, DC and London (UK), Cora's client roster includes Allergan, Boston Scientific, City of London, DS Smith and Intel. For more information, visit: .

