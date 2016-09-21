Amlan International Announces the Hiring of Xue as Director of Life Sciences

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Amlan International recently hired Hongyu Xue, M.D., Ph.D. as Director of Life Sciences to lead their Vernon Hills, IL-based research team. As an experienced research scientist in clinical and animal nutrition, Xue will direct Amlan's efforts to develop non-medicated alternatives that enhance intestinal health and function in humans and animals.

With a background in academic medicine and multidisciplinary research that cross-links gastroenterology, immunology, microbiology, and nutrition, Xue's research has focused on the therapeutic benefits of dietary supplements in health and disease settings. He has published 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals on dietary pharmaco-nutrients and their effects, many of which have been the subject of invited reviews and major conference presentations.

Most recently, Xue served as a faculty member and Principal Investigator at the University of Colorado where he led multiple preclinical (animal) and clinical (human) trials. He earned his Ph.D. in Oncological Nutrition at the University of Alberta, Canada, where he collaborated with clinical nutrition authority, Vickie Baracos, and his M.D. at the Peking Union Medical School in China.

(NYSE: ODC), helps producers increase animal productivity by developing products that enhance intestinal health and function. Since its inception in 2007, Amlan has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research overseen by its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, IL. In 2014, the company's global reach expanded with the opening of China operations in Shenzhen. Further information on Amlan International is available at . Amlan -- Productivity for Life.

Mike McPherson

312.706.3379





More information:

http://www.amlan.com



PressRelease by

Amlan International

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 496264

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Amlan International

Stadt: CHICAGO, IL





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease