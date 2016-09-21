Michael James Enterprises Creates New Line of Neuroceuticals and Begins Development of New Website

(firmenpresse) - WHIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Michael James Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: MJTV) is pleased to report that it will be adding a new line of product offerings as Neuroceuticals to the already existing line of Pharmaceuticals. MJTV also has a new web page up . The website will be expanded and further developed over the coming weeks.

MJTV will begin with two new products under its neuroceutical line. One will be offered to help with sleep while the other offering will be for women as a sexual arousal enhancer. Patents and trademarks will be filed very soon at which time the specific products will be announced. Each product will have a brand ambassador and will be sold via direct response through all mediums and through any distribution channel that makes sense.

Both products are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2017 and possibly sooner. Inventory and ongoing supply for the ingredients is readily available and can easily be scaled up as sales begin to accelerate. The active ingredients are not directed at the physical or cardiovascular systems. Instead, they are directed at the Neurological system hence the name Neuroceutical.

James Farinella, CEO of Michael James Enterprises, stated, "We expect very big things from these two new neuroceutical therapeutic offerings. We are not the typical biotech company. We will look to have two or three different lines from Neutriceuticals, Neuroceuticals to Pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals take a much longer period of time to bring to market, while the other two lines can be brought to market over the counter almost immediately providing for a revenue generating stable company environment."

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "will," "expects," and other terms with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and speak only as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Michael James Enterprises, Inc.

760 Route 10 West, Suite 203

Whippany, NJ 07981

908-204-0004





http://www.mjenterprises.com



Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Michael James Enterprises, Inc.

Stadt: WHIPPANY, NJ





