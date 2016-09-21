Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BSO.UN) announces a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2016. The distribution will be paid on or before October 17, 2016 to holders of record on September 30, 2016.

Eligible holders of the Units ("Unitholders") may participate in the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund's website at . Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc., an affiliate of Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (together, the "Firm") is the manager and investment manager of the Fund.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With over $16 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2016, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2016. For more information, go to .

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at .

For more information, please visit .

Contacts:



Investor Relations

(855) 777-8001





More information:

http://www.brookfieldim.com/



PressRelease by

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 20:13

Language: English

News-ID 496268

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease