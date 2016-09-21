Ready Capital Structured Finance Continues to Expand

Announces Three Hires

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Ready Capital Structured Finance, a nationwide commercial real estate bridge and mezzanine lender, today announced the addition of three new hires for the New York office: Director - Originations, , Senior Analyst - Originations; and , Senior Associate - Underwriting.

"We are thrilled to expand our team by adding proven credit and originations lending professionals in the industry," said David Cohen, Managing Director & Head of Originations for Ready Capital Structured Finance. "Our nationwide lending channels and pipeline continues to expand, and I am excited to continue the team's progression to position us well to meet strategic growth objectives."

Since its inception last year, Ready Capital Structured Finance closed over

brings over a decade of lending experience to his new leadership role. Prior to joining Ready Capital Structured Finance, he served as the Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Lending for FirstKey Lending.

joins Ready Capital Structured Finance from The Rain Wine Real Estate Real Estate Group where he managed deals ranging in size from under $5 million to over $500 million including multifamily, office, retail, mixed use, industrial and hotel assets.

brings more than 10 years of experience to the Credit & Closing team, led by Managing Director, Dominick Scali. His previous experience includes Rialto Mortgage Finance, Bloomberg LP and S&P Global Ratings, where he specialized in bridge loans.

Ready Capital Structured Finance is also hiring a senior underwriter to support the growing pipeline. To view this and other open positions, visit: .

For more information, contact Managing Director, David Cohen, at or visit .

Ready Capital Structured Finance, headquartered in New York City, is a nationwide commercial real estate bridge and mezzanine lender offering non-recourse financing on transitional, value-add and event-driven commercial and multifamily real estate opportunities. Led by a veteran team of industry professionals, is a division of a subsidiary of Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, a full-service real estate finance company managed by . Sutherland, a commercial mortgage REIT, is a real estate finance company that acquires, originates, manages and finances commercial real estate loans and real estate-related securities.

:



Amy Kauffman





More information:

http://rclending.com



PressRelease by

Ready Capital Structured Finance

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 20:15

Language: English

News-ID 496270

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ready Capital Structured Finance

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease