Brookfield High Yield Strategic Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Brookfield High Yield Strategic Income Fund (TSX: BHY.UN) (the "Fund") announces a distribution of C$0.1625 per unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2016. The distribution will be paid on or before October 17, 2016 to holders of record on September 30, 2016.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc., an affiliate of Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (together, the "Firm") is the manager and investment manager of the Fund.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With over $16 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2016, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2016. For more information, go to .

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at .

For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
Investor Relations
(855) 777-8001



http://www.brookfieldim.com



brookfield-high-yield-strategic-income-fund



Brookfield High Yield Strategic Income Fund
TORONTO, ONTARIO


