Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Are Now Available Online

OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Library and Archives Canada is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition that explores the architecture of national libraries and their complex and fascinating relationship to a nation's cult ...
GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 --Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.Subscribe to our news service at .Contacts:
Elections Canada
Media Relations
1-877-877-9515 ...
MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Department of Canadian HeritageThe Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $35,000 in funding for the 15th POP Montreal International Music Festival, which will take place f ...