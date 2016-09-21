D-BOX Technologies Opens a First Motion-Coding Studio in China and Adds Its Motion Effects to Two Feature Films

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Hot on the heels of their recent partnership with State Production Base of China Film Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "State Production Base"), D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO) is proud to announce the opening of a first motion-coding studio in Beijing, China. This collaboration will provide a new experience for the viewers to see Chinese feature-length films with the immersive D-BOX Motion Code® technology.

To mark the occasion, their first motion-coding mandate was set for a super production - My War. Directed by Oxide Pang, the movie My War pays tribute to the Chinese volunteer soldiers for their strength and friendship during the 1950s Korean War. My War premiered on September 15 throughout China. The second film confirmed is Mission Milano an action comedy movie directed by Wong Jing, which will premiere on October 1st.

Claude Mc Master, President & CEO of D-BOX is proud of the possibilities that this new phase represents. "Launching the motion-coding studio in China is entirely in line with our long term vision to play a bigger role in the film/production process in this market. The goal is to make D-BOX as vital to the overall movie-going experience as sound and visuals."

Mr. Lei Zhenyu, the General Manager of State Production Base, adds: "The fact that D-BOX has a motion-coding studio in China will give us an opportunity to closely cooperate with them in order to share our knowledge and experience of the Chinese film industry and create a truly immersive film experience for the Chinese moviegoers."

D-BOX is the pioneer and world leader in immersive cinematic motion created specifically for the movie theatre industry. In addition to the new motion-coding studio in Beijing, D-BOX also owns and operates studios in Burbank, California, USA and Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

About D-BOX Technologies Inc.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About State Production Base of China Film Co. Ltd.

State Production Base of China Film Co. Ltd.is the largest studio in Asia and has at its disposal the most advanced equipment on the continent. It can provide services for every stage of film-making process: rental of film studios and backlots, set design and construction, equipment rental, make-up, costumes and props, post-production, animation, vehicle rental, power generation, joint production and logistics support.

